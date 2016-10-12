China before Westernization

Indus Pakistan
China 2020 is a Asiatic country that has gone through a major societal revolution over the last century. From being a traditional Asiatic society, China via the Communist Party adopted western culture, western dress, western female emancipation. Has China been destroyed by westoxification? Is modern China just a cheap copy of west? Thoughts people?
China in 1920 with Asian culture in full view.
