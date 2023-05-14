What's new

China becomes world's largest auto exporter in Q1, outpacing Japan: data

China becomes world’s largest auto exporter in Q1, outpacing Japan: data
By Global Times
Published: May 14, 2023 04:29 PM
Nearly 5,000 of SAIC's MG-branded vehicles wait to be exported at the port of Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday. The vehicles are headed to markets including the UK, Australia and Belgium. The port's auto export business has grown rapidly this year. Photo: cnsphoto

Nearly 5,000 of SAIC's MG-branded vehicles wait to be exported at the port of Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday. The vehicles are headed to markets including the UK, Australia and Belgium. The port's auto export business has grown rapidly this year. Photo: cnsphoto

China exported 1.07 million vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, surging by 58.3 percent year-on-year, data from China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) recently revealed, indicating that China has now become the world's largest auto exporter, outpacing Japan.

China's total vehicles export value from January to April stood at 7.67 trillion yuan, up 10.6 percent year-on-year, with car exports now playing important role in the country's foreign trade structure.

The Waigaoqiao Port in Shanghai saw a total of 231,000 vehicles exported to Europe, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa in the first quarter of 2023, accounting for 40 percent of the car exports, China Media Group reported

In April alone, China exported 376,000 vehicles, surging 2.7 times over the same period in 2022, lifted by strong production capacity of 2.13 million cars in the month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Exports of new-energy vehicles account for the majority of vehicles being shipped abroad, hitting 100,000 NEVs in April, which is 8.4 times that of the same month in 2022.

Last year, China became the world's second largest car exporter by surpassing Germany. GAC data showed that China exported 3.22 million vehicles in 2022, increasing 56.8 percent year-on-year, while Germany exported 2.61 million vehicles.

Xu Haidong, deputy general engineer of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), said that China-made vehicles have become more competitive on the global market, benefitting from strict quality control, sophisticated industrial chain and advanced maintenance services.


China Beats Japan for First Time as World's Top Car Exporter in First Quarter
May 16 2023
China Beats Japan for First Time as World's Top Car Exporter in First Quarter


China Beats Japan for First Time as World's Top Car Exporter in First Quarter

(Yicai Global) May 16 -- China's car exports rose by nearly 60 percent in the first quarter so the country surpassed Japan as the world's largest automotive exporter.

From January to March, China’s automobile exports expanded by 58 percent to almost 1.1 million units from a year ago, according to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs. Meanwhile, Japan exported 954,000 vehicles, per the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

The overhand is predicted to continue as China’s car exports may surge nearly 30 percent to reach four million vehicles this year, also more than the annual estimate for Japan, the China Passenger Car Association said earlier.

The trend has been visible for a while as China exported 3.1 million vehicles last year to overtake Germany to become the world's second-largest auto exporter right behind Japan.

Chinese carmakers are seeking new growth abroad as exports accounted for almost 12 percent of China’s total auto sales last year, and the percentage climbed to nearly 18 percent in the first quarter.

If the share rises to 20 percent, China will not be far from the goal of becoming a powerful auto country, according to Shi Jianhua, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

China’s auto exports have surged in recent years because suppliers have been less affected by the chip and battery shortages in Europe, the United States, and Japan, and they have been able to fill the output gap of new energy vehicles and gas-powered cars, according to an auto exporter in Wuhu, Anhui province.

Competition in the Chinese market is intensifying so local carmakers can increase their sales and make decent profits by exporting their products, per analysts.

Last month, China’s vehicle exports jumped to 425,000 units, up almost three times from a year earlier, according to data from the CAAM. SAIC Motor exported 82,000 units, up almost threefold. BYD's exports soared the most with a nearly 17-fold surge to 15,000 units.

From January to April, Chinese carmakers exported 1.4 million vehicles, up 89 percent from a year earlier. NEV exports totaled 348,000 units, rising almost three times.

LOL, I think you should be given "The First Winner of PDF Thread Starter", Beijingwalker. You make threads like there are no tomorrow, in here. I haven't been here for quite some time. But I'm surprise that the China & Far East section is full of your thread. It sound like you're flooding the forum with your threads.
 
China Beats Japan for First Time as World's Top Car Exporter in First Quarter
May 16 2023
China Beats Japan for First Time as World's Top Car Exporter in First Quarter's Top Car Exporter in First Quarter


China Beats Japan for First Time as World's Top Car Exporter in First Quarter

(Yicai Global) May 16 -- China's car exports rose by nearly 60 percent in the first quarter so the country surpassed Japan as the world's largest automotive exporter.

From January to March, China’s automobile exports expanded by 58 percent to almost 1.1 million units from a year ago, according to the latest data from the General Administration of Customs. Meanwhile, Japan exported 954,000 vehicles, per the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.

The overhand is predicted to continue as China’s car exports may surge nearly 30 percent to reach four million vehicles this year, also more than the annual estimate for Japan, the China Passenger Car Association said earlier.

The trend has been visible for a while as China exported 3.1 million vehicles last year to overtake Germany to become the world's second-largest auto exporter right behind Japan.

Chinese carmakers are seeking new growth abroad as exports accounted for almost 12 percent of China’s total auto sales last year, and the percentage climbed to nearly 18 percent in the first quarter.

If the share rises to 20 percent, China will not be far from the goal of becoming a powerful auto country, according to Shi Jianhua, deputy secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

China’s auto exports have surged in recent years because suppliers have been less affected by the chip and battery shortages in Europe, the United States, and Japan, and they have been able to fill the output gap of new energy vehicles and gas-powered cars, according to an auto exporter in Wuhu, Anhui province.

Competition in the Chinese market is intensifying so local carmakers can increase their sales and make decent profits by exporting their products, per analysts.

Last month, China’s vehicle exports jumped to 425,000 units, up almost three times from a year earlier, according to data from the CAAM. SAIC Motor exported 82,000 units, up almost threefold. BYD's exports soared the most with a nearly 17-fold surge to 15,000 units.

From January to April, Chinese carmakers exported 1.4 million vehicles, up 89 percent from a year earlier. NEV exports totaled 348,000 units, rising almost three times.

Congrats to China.

I hope China builds Volvo manufacturing factories in Pakistan. I would love to buy a Chinese Volvo or Geely.
 
50 cents a pop adds up quickly
 

