What's new

China becomes top education destination for Pakistani students

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,814
-12
94,752
Country
China
Location
China

China becomes top education destination for Pakistani students​

Wed, 9 Nov 2022, 1:06 PM

BEIJING, Nov 9 (APP):Around 20,000 Pakistani graduates from the Chinese universities are now engaged in diverse fields in Pakistan, said Education Attache, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Afifa Shajia Awais.

About 20,000 Pakistani graduates from China are now engaged in diverse fields in Pakistan, including engineering, social sciences, agriculture and healthcare, she told Xinhua.

She said that China had become the top education destination for Pakistani students.
The latest data released by the Ministry of Education of China showed that around 21,000 Pakistani students are studying in Chinese universities.

According to official sources, over 6,000 Pakistan students who were stranded in the motherland following the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control measures were also returning to China to resume offline classes in the respective universities.

In August this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang discussed the issue of Pakistani students who were desirous of returning to China to resume studies. The Chinese premier had assured that China accorded high priority to this matter. As a result, the two sides agreed for phased return of the Pakistani students subject to the Covid-19 situation in China.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had also offered discounts for the students travelling to China to facilitate them to resume their education in China.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
China still top source of international students in US despite tensions, with 155,000 visas granted since May 2021
Replies
1
Views
101
Menthol
Menthol
GamoAccu
Indian students continue Twitter campaign to demand return to China
Replies
0
Views
377
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
Luosifen
First Batch of 90 Pakistani students left for China
Replies
1
Views
805
Luosifen
Luosifen
beijingwalker
Chinese students have helped bankroll the US economy. Now fewer want to study here and it risks America's position as a global leader
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
2K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
GamoAccu
Unable To Return To China; Indian Medical Students Worry About Their Future, Urge Government To Address Issue
Replies
9
Views
669
Tshering22
Tshering22

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom