16-Apr-2020 9:04 PM

China officially the largest aviation market in the world

China has become the world's largest aviation market by seats as capacity in the US continues to be cut.It has been predicted for some time that China will eventually take over from the US, which has held the position as long as aviation has existed, although no one could have predicted it would come this early.The International Air Transport Association (IATA) had predicted the change would occur 2024; however the impact of the COVID-19 virus on aviation markets - and China's bounce back - brought forward this major turning point.While the accolade is somewhat bittersweet, and probably temporary, the result does affirm the fact that China's aviation market is beginning to improve after being devastated by COVID-19.Significantly, the entirety of the capacity in China is its domestic market which makes up more than 95% of the total.Countries and Territories ranked by system seats: w/c 13-Apr-2020