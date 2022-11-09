What's new

China becomes nation with the fastest progress in air quality improvement

China becomes nation with the fastest progress in air quality improvement
Published: Oct 21, 2022 06:17 PM

China's ecological and environmental protection has seen sweeping, historic and transformative changes. It has become the nation with the fastest progress in air quality improvement in the past decade, Zhai Qing, vice minister of ecology and environment, said during a press conference held on Friday on the sidelines of the ongoing 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The concept that clean water and green mountains are just as valuable as gold and silver has taken roots in people's hearts, leading to China's great achievements in energy conservation, carbon reduction and emissions cut, according to Zhai.

In the past decade, "China has managed to support an annual economic growth of 6.6 percent on average, with a yearly increase of 3 percent in energy consumption," Zhai said.

Major cities across China have seen their average PM2.5 concentration dropping to 30 micrograms per cubic meter in 2021, from 46 micrograms per cubic meter in 2015. China has become the nation with the fastest progress in air quality improvement, according to Zhai.

And 84.9 percent of the country's surface water reached Grade III quality or above in 2021, which has become very close to the levels seen in developed countries, he noted.

China has made unprecedented achievements in Beautiful China Initiative. China has made building a more beautiful country as one of the objectives for building a great modern socialist country. Meanwhile, China has strengthened ecological and environmental protection in an all-round way.

In 2021, the average concentration of PM2.5 in cities at the prefecture level and above decreased by 34.8 percent from 2015, and days with good air quality reached 87.5 percent, Zhai said.

Zhao also said that China has completely banned "foreign garbage" imports and has realized the goal of zero imports of solid waste.

China has solved a large number of prominent ecological and environmental problems affecting people's lives in the past decade. Besides pollution control, 300 species of rare and endangered wild animals and plants have recovered their populations in biodiversity protection achievement.

China's carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP in 2021 decreased by 34.4 percent from the 2012 level, and the share of coal use in its primary energy consumption accounted for 56 percent in 2021, compared with 68.5 percent in 2012, according to Zhai.

Zhai noted that China has outpaced other countries in terms of renewable energy development and the production and sales of new-energy vehicles.

The west and industrial revolution take this credit

China Reduced Air Pollution in 7 Years as Much as US Did in Three Decades

China has reduced air pollution nearly as much in seven years as the US did in three decades, helping to bring down average global smog levels in the process.
Beijing, used to be one of worst polluted cities in the world barely 5 years ago
Inside Beijing's airpocalypse – a city made 'almost uninhabitable' by pollution

The 21 million inhabitants of China’s capital appear to be engaged in a city-wide rehearsal for life on an inhospitable planet. Oliver Wainwright reports from Beijing
The stunning improvents

'Air Worse Than Beijing' Isn't Much of an Insult Anymore

China's progress in reducing pollution in its capital city justifies a little environmental optimism, if only the world would catch up.
While the Western politicians are making empty campaign promises, China is cleaning the air and waters, diverting the water to the dry north, foresting the deserts, cutting through the world biggest mountains and deserts to build highways and high speed railways.
Empty campaign promises won't bring you a good life, powerful enforcement and hardworking do.
 

