China becomes main export destination of Pakistani pine nuts

China becomes main export destination of Pakistani pine nuts

Wed, 1 Sep 2021, 6:06 PM

BEIJING, Sep 1 (APP) : The favor of Chinese consumers for Pakistani pine nuts has driven huge import demand, and China has become the main export destination of Pakistani pine nuts.

It is still a month away from Pakistan’s pine nut harvest season, but Chinese buyers can’t wait. On a mainstream e-commerce platform in China, a store selling Pakistani pine nuts has sold 10,000+ bags a month, and got 3,009 comments.

“The pine nut has a strong flavor with full and large kernel. It can be shelled with just a slight pinch, and fresh kernels lay inside.”
Those comments have shown Chinese consumers’ high praise for them. However, it is only one of hundreds of Pakistani pine nut e-retailers in China.
The consumers’ favor for Pakistani pine nuts has led to Chinese businessmen’s troubles.
“In the past lean year for Pakistani pine nuts, I could purchase them whenever I wanted.

However, it turned out be a tough year to import raw pine nuts in 2020 when Pakistan had a bumper harvest of pine nuts,” said Bao Miaofen, Chairman of Jiusheng Food Co., Ltd. in Zhuji, East China’s Zhejiang Province, during an interview with China Economic Net (CEN).

“Moreover, the price of Pakistani pine nuts has been soaring high. This year is the 11th year of our Pakistani pine nut business, but we all think of turning to other fields,” Bao added.

In China’s nut market, Pakistani pine nuts can be described as a real luxury product. Its selling price on China’s main e-commerce platforms is about RMB 320-600 (about Rs 7,510-14,080) per kg. However, Pakistani exporters said the local pine nut price is halved, only Rs.1,700 (about RMB 71 ) per kg.

According to the data released by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council, China is the second largest consumer of pine nut. In 2018, the pine nut consumption in China amounted to approximately 3,474 tons, about 1.2 times the average annual output of Pakistan in recent five years.

As one of the three major pine nut varieties in the Chinese market, Pakistani pine nuts enjoy a high premium and are listed as high-end snacks. A bag of 250g Pakistani pine nuts costs about RMB 80 (about Rs 2,033), nearly twice that of other Chinese pine nut varieties.

The favor of Chinese consumers for Pakistani pine nuts has driven huge import demand, and China has become the main export destination of Pakistani pine nuts.

According to the data released by Pakistan Agriculture Marketing Information Service, Pakistan exported 692 tons and 73.9 tons of pine nuts to China in fiscal year 2018-19 (July 2018 June 2019, bumper harvest of Pakistani pine nuts) and 2019-20 (lean year for Pakistani pine nuts), respectively, with a value of Rs 820 million and Rs 190 million, accounting for 45.86% and 14% of the total export of Pakistani pine nuts.
 
In China’s nut market, Pakistani pine nuts can be described as a real luxury product. Its selling price on China’s main e-commerce platforms is about RMB 320-600 (about Rs 7,510-14,080) per kg. However, Pakistani exporters said the local pine nut price is halved, only Rs.1,700 (about RMB 71 ) per kg.


71----RMB 320-600 This profits so higt
 
ZY-CN-CA said:
In China’s nut market, Pakistani pine nuts can be described as a real luxury product. Its selling price on China’s main e-commerce platforms is about RMB 320-600 (about Rs 7,510-14,080) per kg. However, Pakistani exporters said the local pine nut price is halved, only Rs.1,700 (about RMB 71 ) per kg.


71----RMB 320-600 This profits so higt
Yes, the price of pine nuts varies greatly. The price varies with the quality.

IMG_20210903_220146.jpg


IMG_20210903_220213.jpg
 
nang2 said:
The last picture shows Afghanistan. Great! Now we have Afghanistan and Pakistan compete in China market. :)
China's market is very large, and China opens its market to Pakistan. As long as Pakistan has qualified products, it will be able to make money in China.
 
I love pine nuts. The smell is even better than the taste. A lot of effort to eat though, especially if you have to take them out of the shell.
 
1630792239849.png




"Globally, chilghoza forests are only present in East Asia, South East Asia, West Asia and Central Asia. Chlighoza trees make 20% of Pakistan’s total forest cover and are found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. These trees in Balochistan are found in Sherani District at Shinghar, Kaisaghar, Torghar (southern continuation of SMR) and Takht-e-Sulaiman (highest peak of SMR).

In this region, Oshka is the local name of chilghoza cone and Zarhghozi or Zanghozi is the local name of its nuts.

Geospatial Analysis of Chilghoza Forest in Sulaiman Mountainous Range
 
Pakistan is blessed with too many resources

one country with 4 seasons at anytime

yet we dream of oil and gas

we need to do more, alot more
 
nang2 said:
The last picture shows Afghanistan. Great! Now we have Afghanistan and Pakistan compete in China market. :)
313ghazi said:
I love pine nuts. The smell is even better than the taste. A lot of effort to eat though, especially if you have to take them out of the shell.
aziqbal said:
Pakistan is blessed with too many resources

one country with 4 seasons at anytime

yet we dream of oil and gas

we need to do more, alot more
Pakistan Pine nuts in China are high-end goods and very expensive. In fact, Pakistan's resources have not been fully utilized. The Chinese government has been encouraging Pakistani businessmen to enter the Chinese market. Pakistan's traditional commodities such as cotton yarn, leather, clothing, aquatic products and nuts are all zero tariff. Pakistan has the most preferential treatment in a huge market and should make full use of it.
 
It is simultaneously laughable and tragic that we are trying to buy Chinese electric equipment, electronics, machinery, and chemicals with bloody pine nuts. Goddamn us! We deserve the hardship we inflict on ourselves.
 
Chilgoza is a treat in Pakistan, can't get enough of them and they are expensive for the locals. Exporting will raise the price even more. There needs to be a balance between meeting the needs of the locals and exporting abroad and only when there is a surplus should we export. Agricultural produce should be kept within Pakistan unless there is a surplus.
 
,.,..
Pakistan's Pine Nuts in Super Market in China..

Pakistani Pine nuts exports to China from January-December of 2022 touched nearly USD 53 Million..

331886509_1268955520703463_903099172494229811_n.jpg
 

