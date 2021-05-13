China becomes a source of inflation for the US

I have argued long time ago in every forum that China as a "currency manipulator" benefit US immensely while China pick up some crumps.
Being ripped off by US elites, the people of US are kept content by low cost China product. Meanwhile, US is able to print monies out of nothing to buy real stuff.
I was bashed by every single so call western trained economists.
Now as per wish of US, China let Yuan rise. Inflation coming to USA.
USA media on frenetic witch-hunting against China once more.
