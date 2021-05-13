What's new

China becomes a source of inflation for the US

Song Hong

Song Hong

I have argued long time ago in every forum that China as a "currency manipulator" benefit US immensely while China pick up some crumps.

Being ripped off by US elites, the people of US are kept content by low cost China product. Meanwhile, US is able to print monies out of nothing to buy real stuff.

I was bashed by every single so call western trained economists.

Now as per wish of US, China let Yuan rise. Inflation coming to USA.

USA media on frenetic witch-hunting against China once more.

Song Hong said:
I have argued long time ago in every forum that China as a "currency manipulator" benefit US immensely while China pick up some crumps.

Being ripped off by US elites, the people of US are kept content by low cost China product. Meanwhile, US is able to print monies out of nothing to buy real stuff.

I was bashed by every single so call western trained economists.

Now as per wish of US, China let Yuan rise. Inflation coming to USA.

USA media on frenetic witch-hunting against China once more.

************
that’s not how it works. It hurts China more to let the yuan rise and make exports more expensive for the entire world. That’s why CCP is trying as hard as it can to devalue it again by increasing bank reserve to descrease dollars liquidity

www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3135919/chinas-yuan-slips-against-us-dollar-after-beijing-taps

www.cnbc.com/amp/2021/06/03/china-sets-yuan-rmb-weaker-vs-us-dollar-for-first-time-in-a-week.html

US labeled it a currency manipulator because US wants the yuan to rise because a rise in yuan is the only thing that can bring back outsourced jobs in China back to US. And slow chinas economic growth as other 3rd world countries start to look competitive
 
Mk-313 said:
that’s not how it works. It hurts China more to let the yuan rise and make exports more expensive for the entire world. That’s why CCP is trying as hard as it can to devalue it again by increasing bank reserve to descrease dollars liquidity

scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3135919/chinas-yuan-slips-against-us-dollar-after-beijing-taps

www.cnbc.com/amp/2021/06/03/china-sets-yuan-rmb-weaker-vs-us-dollar-for-first-time-in-a-week.html

US labeled it a currency manipulator because US wants the yuan to rise because a rise in yuan is the only thing that can bring back outsourced jobs in China back to US. And slow chinas economic growth as other 3rd world countries start to look competitive
You get the rise of Yuan and Inflation at the same time in USA. This is same side of coin.

Only way to avoid inflation is to produce these goods in USA at a lower price level than China. Not going to happen.
 
