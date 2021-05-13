China becomes a source of inflation for the US

Song Hong said:



Being ripped off by US elites, the people of US are kept content by low cost China product. Meanwhile, US is able to print monies out of nothing to buy real stuff.



I was bashed by every single so call western trained economists.



Now as per wish of US, China let Yuan rise. Inflation coming to USA.



USA media on frenetic witch-hunting against China once more.



that’s not how it works. It hurts China more to let the yuan rise and make exports more expensive for the entire world. That’s why CCP is trying as hard as it can to devalue it again by increasing bank reserve to descrease dollars liquidityUS labeled it a currency manipulator because US wants the yuan to rise because a rise in yuan is the only thing that can bring back outsourced jobs in China back to US. And slow chinas economic growth as other 3rd world countries start to look competitive