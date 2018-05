Sorry to break it back to you, but given Japan has similar score (as silly as these scores are w.r.t actual action-ability) to India too, and Japan makes you piss your pants still (dayum that Nanking memory and all)....so your perspective really doesn't matter...choose another bigger words than eons next time, it matters not to actual reality and people out there who can discuss it rationally (CPC-drone is immediate disqualifier for that sadly).We can talk about China's "power level" in the 70s and such too when it was arguably at its worst (heck Vietnam beat your pathetic behinds lol)....what matters is how countries change and where they are headed to (did China stay stuck there? then why would any other country stay stuck?). None of it is a static thing, esp when historical powers have much potential left to unleash after a long period of (externally imposed) dormancy.