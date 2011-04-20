China: Baseless Imprisonments Surge in Xinjiang

I am blesses to have travelled to a lot of countries around the world, have taken courses in educational institutions and have personally taught in vocational institutions. No where did I find perimeter fences erected to withhold students - what kind of vocational institution would have such a fence with barbed wires - only place these measures belong in is a jail or imprisonment facility.



They can call it whatever they want but the environment of these facilities gives away their charade. It's only a matter of time before this spell of warmth towards China will disappear and nations will question their treatment of minorities.