China Bans Stolen Russian Planes from Entering its Airspace

2022年6月1日外交部发言人赵立坚主持例行记者会上，彭博社记者：据美联社报道，中国已禁止俄罗斯航空公司执飞的“双重注册”俄客机进入中国领空。发言人对此有何评论？



赵立坚：我没有听说过你提到的消息。



On June 1, 2022, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian hosted a regular press conference. Bloomberg reporter: According to the Associated Press, China has banned "dual-registration" Russian airliners operated by Aeroflot from entering Chinese airspace. What is the spokesperson's comment on this?



Zhao Lijian: I haven't heard the news you mentioned.