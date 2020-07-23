What's new

China Bans Scratch, MIT's Programming Language for Kids

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,754
23
15,438
Country
United States
Location
United States
LOL! China bans software due to a simple dropdown list but is completely outraged over the Huawei ban due to security concerns.

cacm.acm.org

China Bans Scratch, MIT's Programming Language for Kids

Organizations and students in China can no longer access the website of Scratch, the programming language developed at the MIT Media Lab.
cacm.acm.org

Chinese students in a computer lab

The widespread use of Scratch in China's public school system alarmed Chinese authorities.

China's enthusiasm for teaching children to code is facing a new roadblock as organizations and students can no longer access the website of Scratch, the programming language developed at the MIT Media Lab.

An organization that monitors Internet censorship in China shows that the website was 100% blocked as early as August 20.

Nearly 60 million children around the world have used Scratch's visual programming language to make games, animations, stories, and the like. That includes students in China, where 5.65% or 3 million of Scratch's registered users are based.

Projects on Scratch contain "a great deal of humiliating, fake, and libelous content about China," including placing Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan in a dropdown list of "countries," a state-run news outlet reported on August 21.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Hamartia Antidote Huawei Australia says ban is a ‘slap in the face’ to China China & Far East 48
F-22Raptor SMIC shares sink, U.S. ban worries cloud China's hopes for chip self-sufficiency China & Far East 15
D FAU-G an Indian Alternative to PUBG, Announced by Akshay Kumar After China App Ban World Affairs 19
D China Talks Tagore, Yoga, "Dangal" To Protest India's New App Ban World Affairs 10
I Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer Banned in China Due to Tiananmen Square Footage China & Far East 7
P Featured India Bans china's Huawei, ZTE set to be shut out of India's 5G trials Central & South Asia 127
beijingwalker If Trump bans Apple from offering WeChat, people in China could ditch iPhones in droves China & Far East 21
I China warns Japan a TikTok ban would affect relations: report China & Far East 0
I 91% support banning Chinese apps,69% approve PM Modi's handling of China Central & South Asia 17
B China bans import of crab, eel from Bangladesh Bangladesh Defence Forum 3

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top