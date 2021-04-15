China bans Oscars live coverage after nomination of Hong Kong film

Vanguard One
Do Not Split, directed by Norwegian journalist Anders Hammer, captures the 2019 Hong Kong protests
Oscars statue displayed on the red carpet area on the eve of 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, on 8 February, 2020
(AFP via Getty Images)
China has reportedly told local media not to broadcast the 2021 Oscars in real time after a documentary on the Hong Kong protests was nominated.
The order that was issued by the Communist Party’s propaganda department also directed media outlets to downplay the coverage of the ceremony, Bloomberg quoted people familiar with the matter as saying.
“Do Not Split”, directed by Norwegian journalist Anders Hammer, has been nominated in the ‘documentary short subject’ category.
The 35-minute film is based on the protests against a controversial extradition law that rocked Hong Kong in 2019. The legislation, which was later withdrawn, paved the way for extradition of criminal suspects from Hong Kong to mainland China.
Mr Hammer also responded to China’s reported decision. “This alleged censoring of the Oscars due to our documentary being nominated is unfortunately not a big surprise after witnessing how freedom of speech and freedom of press is being drastically curtailed in Hong Kong,” he was quoted as saying by the Deadline.
Producer Charlotte Cook was quoted as saying in the report that it’s important for the world to know about the “erosion of liberties happening in Hong Kong, and any form of censorship only furthers the case for how crucial it is that this story, and the past, current and future events in Hong Kong, are being told as widely as possible.”
There have also been concerns in China since the nomination of “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao, who became the first Chinese woman and the first woman of colour to be nominated for best director. She was also nominated in the film editing and adapted screenplay category.
While her nomination was initially recognised and celebrated in China, The New York Times reported that concerns were raised after an old interview was found in which she criticised China.
Oscar nominations were announced this week and the winners will be revealed on 26 April.
