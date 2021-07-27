China bans for-profit school tutoring

Chinese government wants all students receive same education, no matter they are from rich families or poor families. China could be the first country that has squeezed out "more money, better education" poison, which jeopardizes education equity and strengthens class solidification. Something those countries whose governments only work for the rich people will never do.Freedom protects the rich. Equity protects the poor. When freedom becomes a religion in the west, China government gave up a $100 billion per year business to gain equity and better future. US can not stop China for good reasons.