China bans for-profit school tutoring

Chinese government wants all students receive same education, no matter they are from rich families or poor families. China could be the first country that has squeezed out "more money, better education" poison, which jeopardizes education equity and strengthens class solidification. Something those countries whose governments only work for the rich people will never do.

Freedom protects the rich. Equity protects the poor. When freedom becomes a religion in the west, China government gave up a $100 billion per year business to gain equity and better future. US can not stop China for good reasons.
China Bans For-Profit School Tutoring in Sweeping Overhaul

Fantastic work China ! All humans are equal, and hence all humans have the right to good education. But this Anglo-Saxon mafia has destroyed the world by establishing class system where rich kids of rich families with connections can have these best education, best health and best everything else.
 
This will normalized urban middle class and village -- while enlarging gaps between urban middle class and elites.

The super rich and elites always hire top professors as one to one tutor.

Not possible to ban one to one tuition.
 
Hope this happens is Pakistan and so we dont ge robbed of 50,000 per month in the name of education.
And we should ban Cambridge also.
 
