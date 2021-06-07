What's new

China banks are flush with dollars, and that’s a worry. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China grows so large that banks struggling to loan them

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
38,653
1
74,457
Country
China
Location
China
China banks are flush with dollars, and that’s a worry. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks struggling to loan the currency
Reuters
Updated on June 07, 2021
Banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to efforts to control a fast-rising yuan

A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control a fast-rising yuan.
Investment flows
Boosted by surging export receipts and investment flows, the value of foreign cash deposits in China’s banks leapt above $1trillion for the first time in April, official data show.

A previous jump, late in 2017, preceded heavy dollar selling, which turbo-charged a steep yuan rally in early 2018.

Market participants say the size of the even bigger hoard this time raises that risk, and leaves policymakers’ efforts to restrain the yuan vulnerable to the whims of the exporters and foreign investors who own the cash.

“This positioning in particular, in our view, is susceptible to a capitulation if the broad dollar downtrend were to continue,” said UBS’ Asia currency strategist Rohit Arora, especially if the yuan gains past 6.25 or 6.2 per dollar. “We think a break of these levels ... has the ability to affect market psyche,” he said, since they represent, roughly,the yuan’s 2018 peak and its top before a devaluation in 2015, and trigger selling from local corporations in particular.

Also read: Govt blocks China’s bid to enter Indian ports sector

The heavily managed yuan is at three-year highs, having rallied through major resistance at 6.4 per dollar, and it clocked its best month since November in May.

Concerned this rapid rise could unleash huge conversion of the deposits into yuan, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday that from mid-June, banks must set aside more reserves against them to discourage further accumulation.
State restraint
The central bank’s stance marked a shift towards confronting a trend that gathered steam while the bank had, publicly at least, kept to the sidelines.

Since 2017, the PBOC has largely left the yuan to market forces, keeping its currency reserves just above the $3-trillion mark, while behind the scenes the state-bank and private sectors stepped in.

Over the 16 months to April, dollar deposits rose by $242.2 billion, PBOC data show, a rise equal to about 1.8 per cent of gross domestic product and bigger than the much-vaunted inflows into China’s bond market, which totalled about $220 billion for the period.

Even as the country’s trade surplus ballooned during the pandemic and the banking system converted $254 billion into yuan for clients, the People’s Bank of China drained just $90.2 billion from the financial system over those months.

“The private sector has overtaken the central bank to absorb excess US dollar liquidity generated by the corporates and foreign investment inflows,” said HSBC’s global FX strategists, led by Paul Mackel, in a note published on Monday.

That could also reflect the private sector’s view that the yuan is near a peak, or that it is preparing for future payments such as dividends and overseas investment, they added.
Current account surplus
Raw economics can explain the accumulation: China is running the world’s largest current account surplus, and government data show about half the dollar deposits are held by local companies that have boomed with demand for their exports.

The same outperformance has attracted global capital, which has poured into a stock market riding on the pandemic recovery and credit markets paying better yields than other big economies because policy settings have begun to tighten.
Little guarantee
Yet these factors provide little guarantee of the cash pile’s longevity, especially as they meet with a fearsome shift in the dollar/yuan exchange rate, which has fallen 11 per cent in a year.

To be sure, plenty of currency traders think that makes sustained further dollar drops unlikely.

UBS’ Arora and HSBC’s Mackel both reckon a drop to 6.25 per dollar is possible, but that a recovery follows – to around current levels of 6.38 by year’s end for Arora and for Mackel to around 6.60 by end 2021.

Most also reckon the central bank will not tolerate further gains and cite jaw boning from officials to cool the rally and the move to tamp down on dollar liquidity, by raising banks’ reserves ratio, as evidence of its resolve.

Onshore banking sources said that demand for new dollar loans was dire, even at rock-bottom rates - and data shows the value of deposits overhauling loans in December.

“How this has changed over the past few years has been quite phenomenal,” said Patrick Law, head of north Asia local markets and Asia non-deliverable forwards at Bank of America in Hong Kong.

“Last year was the first in over a decade or more, that there were more foreign currency deposits than foreign currency loans and that imbalance has grown in 2021,” he said.

www.thehindubusinessline.com

China banks are flush with dollars, and that’s a worry

Banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to efforts to control a fast-rising yuan
www.thehindubusinessline.com www.thehindubusinessline.com
 
Zsari

Zsari

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2014
1,532
1
3,011
Country
China
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
China banks are flush with dollars, and that’s a worry. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks struggling to loan the currency
Reuters
Updated on June 07, 2021
Banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to efforts to control a fast-rising yuan

A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control a fast-rising yuan.
Investment flows
Boosted by surging export receipts and investment flows, the value of foreign cash deposits in China’s banks leapt above $1trillion for the first time in April, official data show.

A previous jump, late in 2017, preceded heavy dollar selling, which turbo-charged a steep yuan rally in early 2018.

Market participants say the size of the even bigger hoard this time raises that risk, and leaves policymakers’ efforts to restrain the yuan vulnerable to the whims of the exporters and foreign investors who own the cash.

“This positioning in particular, in our view, is susceptible to a capitulation if the broad dollar downtrend were to continue,” said UBS’ Asia currency strategist Rohit Arora, especially if the yuan gains past 6.25 or 6.2 per dollar. “We think a break of these levels ... has the ability to affect market psyche,” he said, since they represent, roughly,the yuan’s 2018 peak and its top before a devaluation in 2015, and trigger selling from local corporations in particular.

Also read: Govt blocks China’s bid to enter Indian ports sector

The heavily managed yuan is at three-year highs, having rallied through major resistance at 6.4 per dollar, and it clocked its best month since November in May.

Concerned this rapid rise could unleash huge conversion of the deposits into yuan, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Monday that from mid-June, banks must set aside more reserves against them to discourage further accumulation.
State restraint
The central bank’s stance marked a shift towards confronting a trend that gathered steam while the bank had, publicly at least, kept to the sidelines.

Since 2017, the PBOC has largely left the yuan to market forces, keeping its currency reserves just above the $3-trillion mark, while behind the scenes the state-bank and private sectors stepped in.

Over the 16 months to April, dollar deposits rose by $242.2 billion, PBOC data show, a rise equal to about 1.8 per cent of gross domestic product and bigger than the much-vaunted inflows into China’s bond market, which totalled about $220 billion for the period.

Even as the country’s trade surplus ballooned during the pandemic and the banking system converted $254 billion into yuan for clients, the People’s Bank of China drained just $90.2 billion from the financial system over those months.

“The private sector has overtaken the central bank to absorb excess US dollar liquidity generated by the corporates and foreign investment inflows,” said HSBC’s global FX strategists, led by Paul Mackel, in a note published on Monday.

That could also reflect the private sector’s view that the yuan is near a peak, or that it is preparing for future payments such as dividends and overseas investment, they added.
Current account surplus
Raw economics can explain the accumulation: China is running the world’s largest current account surplus, and government data show about half the dollar deposits are held by local companies that have boomed with demand for their exports.

The same outperformance has attracted global capital, which has poured into a stock market riding on the pandemic recovery and credit markets paying better yields than other big economies because policy settings have begun to tighten.
Little guarantee
Yet these factors provide little guarantee of the cash pile’s longevity, especially as they meet with a fearsome shift in the dollar/yuan exchange rate, which has fallen 11 per cent in a year.

To be sure, plenty of currency traders think that makes sustained further dollar drops unlikely.

UBS’ Arora and HSBC’s Mackel both reckon a drop to 6.25 per dollar is possible, but that a recovery follows – to around current levels of 6.38 by year’s end for Arora and for Mackel to around 6.60 by end 2021.

Most also reckon the central bank will not tolerate further gains and cite jaw boning from officials to cool the rally and the move to tamp down on dollar liquidity, by raising banks’ reserves ratio, as evidence of its resolve.

Onshore banking sources said that demand for new dollar loans was dire, even at rock-bottom rates - and data shows the value of deposits overhauling loans in December.

“How this has changed over the past few years has been quite phenomenal,” said Patrick Law, head of north Asia local markets and Asia non-deliverable forwards at Bank of America in Hong Kong.

“Last year was the first in over a decade or more, that there were more foreign currency deposits than foreign currency loans and that imbalance has grown in 2021,” he said.

www.thehindubusinessline.com

China banks are flush with dollars, and that’s a worry

Banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to efforts to control a fast-rising yuan
www.thehindubusinessline.com www.thehindubusinessline.com
Click to expand...
There were a lot of talks about China's debt, overwhelming of which are internal. And this is exactly why internal private debt actually reflects positive economic activity and good for the overall economy. If money are just stacking up in the bank without being loaned out, it is simply incurring interests without play a meaningful role in the economy. Internal private debt are leveraged by assets, and to measure that against the GDP is more than misleading.
 
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
582
-1
982
Country
China
Location
United States
China should try its best to refuse to accept U.S. dollar payments in international trade. China should set up a new financial institution. When the other party does not have U.S. dollars or agrees to pay with other things, the financial institution will act as an intermediary.
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
4,155
-49
2,604
Country
India
Location
India
This is like Ghost city. Houses are there but there is nobody to live. How will these banks will survive if there is no takers of loan. How will bank pay interest on Deposit while it has no earning of loan. This mismatch will sink Chinese banks.
 
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
11,089
-23
17,199
Country
China
Location
Singapore
Surya 1 said:
This is like Ghost city. Houses are there but there is nobody to live. How will these banks will survive if there is no takers of loan. How will bank pay interest on Deposit while it has no earning of loan. This mismatch will sink Chinese banks.
Click to expand...
Have you been to China and saw these 'ghost cities' recently. Hey I rather to be flushed with infrastructure and cash than be like India okay. Rather be obese than Indian.
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
4,155
-49
2,604
Country
India
Location
India
Han Patriot said:
Have you been to China and saw these 'ghost cities' recently. Hey I rather to be flushed with infrastructure and cash than be like India okay. Rather be obese than Indian.
Click to expand...
I do not need to come to China to see it. They are visible in photos. 50 cent army can't hide it in the era of social media.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
38,653
1
74,457
Country
China
Location
China
Surya 1 said:
I do not need to come to China to see it. They are visible in photos. 50 cent army can't hide it in the era of social media.
Click to expand...
I've never seen even one so called "ghost city" in China during my whole life, China builds infras with a long term view, we always build everything being ready before moving in people. You can always deny China's growth and development, cause you always have Indian side of the stories and pictures about China. But even Indians after visiting China first hand, are shocked by the development level of China.
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
4,155
-49
2,604
Country
India
Location
India
Han Patriot said:
Nah, you need to see it yourself... Understand the real China.
Click to expand...
And Chinese have all the right to bluff about whole world seating in China with all international media banned.
beijingwalker said:
I've never seen even one so called "ghost city" in China during my whole life, China builds infras with a long term view, we always build everything being ready before moving in people. You can always deny China's growth and development, cause you always have Indian side of the stories and pictures about China. But even Indians after visiting China first hand, are shocked by the development level of China.
Click to expand...
Your government might have censored it from ordinary Chinese.
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
4,155
-49
2,604
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
You must believe that China doesn't have road networks and railway systems and the Chinese never travel, do you?
Click to expand...
China has all this but not free press. Recently, there was an article posted here on PDF. 71% of Chinese believe that China is a democracy. This is the level of your brain washing.
 
S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
4,155
-49
2,604
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
Sure China doesn't have free lying press, we see things for yourselves. western lies can brainwash people who have never been to China, but they can't fool people living in China, not even Indians living in China.
Click to expand...
Except CPC propaganda, Everything is lie for an ordinary Chinese. This is the outcome of CPC sponsored brain washing in reeducation camp since the Childhood.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom