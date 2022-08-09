What's new

China: Bangladesh's exports will thrive with 98% duty-free market access

China: Bangladesh's exports will thrive with 98% duty-free market access​

New market advantage to come into effect on September 1

August 9, 2022 11:54 PM

The duty-free treatment of 98% tariff-line goods will help Bangladesh increase its exports to China, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said on Tuesday.

State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his recent visit to Bangladesh announced that the duty-free treatment of 98% tariff-line goods originating from Bangladesh exported to China will come into effect on September 1.

This will further help to boost Bangladesh’s exports to China, said the embassy.

Several kinds of basic leather products added into the 98% zero-tariff lines are "good news" to Bangladeshi exporters in the leather industry, which is an industry with huge potential in Bangladesh, said the Chinese side.

Businessmen in the leather industry have already been focusing on the opportunity provided by the 98% duty-free treatment, according to the Chinese embassy.

Programs are undergoing and helping Chinese manufacturing enterprises related to leather products form business relations with Bangladesh’s leather exporters, it said.

www.dhakatribune.com

China: Bangladesh's exports will thrive with 98% duty-free market access

New market advantage to come into effect on September 1
www.dhakatribune.com
 

