China, Bangladesh should oppose powers from outside the region forming 'military alliance' in South Asia: Chinese Defence Minister

Well guess what guys - China is making its position about countering the quad in Bangladesh more and more obvious and overt these days. Visit of Defence Minister Wei-Fenghe in the middle of a pandemic is an indicator in that regard to gauge Bangladesh position in terms of strategic defence moves.



Not to say I told you so - but this will only get more apparent as time goes on.



This may also be an indicator of something important coming down the line as China maybe planning something "major" in the neighborhood.



Good to see that China's diplomacy in Bangladesh has started in earnest as Bangladesh slides toward China. There is nothing so far that the Quad has offered to Bangladesh to counter Chinese courtship, except maybe a lot of "visits" and hot air.



Also important is the US view that they do not see Bangladesh with an "Indian lens", signifying the seriousness of that relationship and trying to allay Bangladeshi concerns. However these overtures do not contain concrete objectives like investments or more serious diplomatic parlays.



On the part of Hasina and gang, they have to make their position more overt too using public proclamations (more China-centric rather than Quad-centric). This has so far been more diplomatic and covert.



We shall see...