What's new

China, Bangladesh should oppose powers from outside the region forming 'military alliance' in South Asia: Chinese Defence Minister

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,044
-5
10,348
China, Bangladesh should oppose powers from outside the region forming 'military alliance' in South Asia: Chinese Defence Minister


BCCL - Non Copyright
China has vehemently opposed the formation of the Quad

Synopsis
His comments came in the backdrop of the United States, India, Australia and Japan under the Quad grouping agreed to enhance their cooperation in the strategic Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

By PTI
Apr 28, 2021, 02:03 PM IST
China and Bangladesh should make joint efforts against powers from outside the region establishing a "military alliance" in South Asia and practising "hegemonism", Chinese Defence Minister Gen. Wei Fenghesaid on Tuesday.

Wei made the remarks when he called on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid here and the two sides agreed to advance the bilateral military cooperation, China's official Xinhua news agency reported from Dhaka.


His comments came in the backdrop of the United States, India, Australia and Japan under the Quad grouping agreed to enhance their cooperation in the strategic Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

China has vehemently opposed the formation of the Quad with a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman emphasising that exchanges and cooperation between countries should help expand mutual understanding and trust, instead of targeting or harming the interests of third parties.


His comments after the first virtual Quad summit attended by US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on March 12.

Wei said during his meeting with President Hamid that China and Bangladesh have been friendly neighbours since ancient time and have a long history of bilateral ties, adding that presently, both countries are at a crucial time in national rejuvenation and development, enjoying a synergy between their development strategies and a broad prospect for cooperation.

"To jointly maintain regional peace and stability, the two sides should make joint efforts against powers outside the region setting up military alliance in South Asia and practicing hegemonism," Wei, also a State Councilor, emphasised.

He said China is willing to work with Bangladesh to well implement the important consensus reached between their leaders to further develop the bilateral strategic partnership of cooperation.


With their cooperation being extensive, the two militaries should further increase the high-level visits, deepen cooperation in equipment technology, broaden exchanges in specialised fields, and forge closer military relations, he said.

During the meeting, Hamid said Bangladesh and China are time-tested friends and reliable strategic cooperation partners, adding that Dhaka attaches great importance to its relations with China and firmly supports the core interests of China.

The Bangladesh president called on both countries to strengthen coordination in international affairs and be committed to safeguarding regional peace, stability, prosperity and development, the Xinhua report said.

Hamid said he hopes the two militaries will continue to strengthen their practical cooperation in various fields, pushing for greater progress in their relations.

He also expressed gratitude for China's strong support for his country in its development of economy and national defence.

"The Chinese defence minister said Beijing will continue its strategic cooperation in the development of Bangladesh's armed forces as the military cooperation between two countries are gradually increasing," a Bangabhaban – the presidential palace - spokesman told PTI.

President Hamid welcomed Beijing's desire to strengthen the bilateral defence ties in the days to come, his press secretary Joynal Abedin said.

According to Abedin, Wei said that Beijing was also keen to enhance cooperation with Dhaka in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic while it was working to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

“China is also working to resolve the Rohingya problem,” the Chinese defence minister said.

According to the presidential palace spokesman, President Hamid reminded the Chinese minister that Bangladesh wanted Beijing to use its good office in persuading Myanmar to take back the forcibly displaced Rohingyas as it maintained a very good relation with Myanmar.

President Hamid described China as one of Bangladesh's most important development partners.

“Bangladesh-China relations are gradually expanding in various fields including trade and investment,” the president said.

The Chinese investments particularly in infrastructure and communication sectors were playing a very significant role in Bangladesh's socio-economic development, he said.

Hamid appreciated Beijing's willingness in strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, saying Bangladesh as well was keen to work together with China on it.

Bangladesh is also eager to take joint initiative in research and production of corona vaccine, he added.

Also on Tuesday, Wei held in-depth talks with Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz Ahmed, discussing international and regional situation as well as relations between the two countries and two militaries.

www.google.com

China, Bangladesh should oppose powers from outside the region forming 'military alliance' in South Asia: Chinese Defence Minister

His comments came in the backdrop of the United States, India, Australia and Japan under the Quad grouping agreed to enhance their cooperation in the strategic Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
15,735
1
24,640
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Well guess what guys - China is making its position about countering the quad in Bangladesh more and more obvious and overt these days. Visit of Defence Minister Wei-Fenghe in the middle of a pandemic is an indicator in that regard to gauge Bangladesh position in terms of strategic defence moves.

Not to say I told you so - but this will only get more apparent as time goes on.

This may also be an indicator of something important coming down the line as China maybe planning something "major" in the neighborhood.

Good to see that China's diplomacy in Bangladesh has started in earnest as Bangladesh slides toward China. There is nothing so far that the Quad has offered to Bangladesh to counter Chinese courtship, except maybe a lot of "visits" and hot air.

Also important is the US view that they do not see Bangladesh with an "Indian lens", signifying the seriousness of that relationship and trying to allay Bangladeshi concerns. However these overtures do not contain concrete objectives like investments or more serious diplomatic parlays.

On the part of Hasina and gang, they have to make their position more overt too using public proclamations (more China-centric rather than Quad-centric). This has so far been more diplomatic and covert.

We shall see...
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Devil Soul
India-US expanding ties seems to correlate with Pak-US dwindling relations
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
LeGenD
LeGenD
MohitV
Pages from the Book ‘The Mitrokhin Archive II: The KGB and India
Replies
1
Views
115K
MohitV
MohitV
U
War Between India and China?
Replies
0
Views
2K
usman_1112
U
MBI Munshi
Does India - U.S. alliance threaten South Asia?
2
Replies
22
Views
3K
Hutchroy
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom