China ban Micron

China bans major chip maker Micron from key infrastructure projects It is China's first major move against a US chip maker, as tensions increase between Beijing and Washington.

China’s Micron ban will likely see clients shift to local firms, analysts say Shares in Chinese memory chip companies such as YMTC surged on Monday in Shanghai and Shenzhen on hopes they may be able to fill the gap.

China says products made by US memory chip giant Micron Technology are a national security risk.The country's cyberspace regulator announced on Sunday that America's biggest maker of memory chips poses "serious network security risks".It means the firm's products will be banned from key infrastructure projects in the world's second largest economy.