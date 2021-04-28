beijingwalker
China Backs Russia After Putin Warns West They'll Regret Crossing 'Red Line'
BY JENNI FINK
ON 4/27/21 AT 12:34 PM EDT
China threw its support behind Russia after President Vladimir Putin warned the West not to cross the "red line." Putin speaks with Central Election Commission (CEC) head during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26.ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Amid growing tensions between the United States and Russia, China threw its support behind Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling the two nations "comprehensive strategic partners of coordination in the new era."
In a recent state of the union address, Putin reminded Western leaders of the country's nuclear arsenal and warned the West not to cross a "red line." Any country that provoked threats to Russia's fundamental security would "regret their deeds more than they have regretted anything in a long time," according to Putin.
When asked about Putin's comment, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China and Russia will "continue to understand and support each other in safeguarding our respective sovereignty, security and development interests."
Putin hasn't ruled out a Russia-China military alliance. In October, he said it was "quite possible to imagine it" and pointed to the war games the two countries' armed forces participated in and Russia's sharing of sensitive military technologies with China.
Ties between the two countries have seemed to deepen over the past few months and Wang said in January China sees "no limit" for "how far this cooperation can go."
As the two countries seem to be growing closer, relations between Russia and the West have been growing more distant.
In retribution for hacking federal agencies and interfering in the presidential election, the Biden administration expelled 10 Russian diplomats and imposed a number of sanctions. The goal is to harm Moscow financially in an effort to deter future acts that U.S. officials deemed an attack on America's democracy.
"We cannot allow a foreign power to interfere in our democratic process with impunity," President Joe Biden said. "I was clear with President Putin that we could have gone further, but I chose not to do so, I chose to be proportionate."
Wang criticized the decision to sanction Russia as "power politics and hegemonic bullying." The spokesperson added that sanctions gain "no support" and are "increasingly rejected."
Russia has faced criticism recently for its military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and Biden said he reiterated to Putin that Ukraine had America's support, urging him to avoid any further military action.
Putin pushed back against Western attacks in his state of the union address, calling them part of a "new sport of who shouts the loudest." He likened the West to Shere Khan, the villain in Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book, and Russia's critics to Tabaqui, a jackal that served as a sidekick of sorts to Khan.
"We really do not want to burn bridges. But if someone mistakes our good intentions for indifference or weakness and intends to burn or even blow up these bridges, they must know that Russia's response will be asymmetrical, swift and tough," Putin said.
