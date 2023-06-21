What's new

China backs Argentina’s Falklands claim, calls for end to ‘colonial thinking’

GreatHanWarrior

GreatHanWarrior

FULL MEMBER
Jun 27, 2022
743
0
640
Country
China
Location
China
Beijing envoy warns special committee on decolonisation of ‘serious implications’ for international order of hegemonism and power politics
Meeting adopts resolution calling on Britain and Argentina to resume negotiations over sovereignty of the islands

A Chinese ambassador to the United Nations Geng Shuang has backed Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands and called on countries to abandon “colonial thinking”, warning of its serious implications for the international order.
Geng, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, made the comments on Tuesday to a special committee on decolonisation, which adopted a resolution calling on Britain and Argentina to resume negotiations over the islands, also known as the Malvinas.
“The issue of the Malvinas Islands is a historical legacy of colonialism. Although the colonial era has passed, hegemonism and power politics that are in line with colonial thinking still exist today,” he said.

www.scmp.com

China backs Argentina’s Falklands claim over ‘colonial thinking’ at UN

Beijing envoy warns special committee on decolonisation of ‘serious implications’ for international order of hegemonism and power politics.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

………………………………………………………

the whole World hope England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland can understand that this is not the 19th century. This is not the colonial era.

If necessary. China can provide Argentina with J-10, JH-7, DF-21, YJ-21, 039B, or some long-range Rocket artillery.
 

