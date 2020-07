Cinemas open again:

The only large economy to have positive growth this year:And yes, IMF is serous:~30 million annual car sales achievable as car sales rise again for 3 consecutive months:More importantly, see from your own eyes what is really happening: other than wearing mask in big crowd, everything is back to normal, even the mask is just for a peace of mind:Wuhan June 2020Chengdu June 2020Changsha May 2020Nanjing April 2020Nanjing July? 2020Big big disappointment for those who dream of China collapse again and again...More to come.