China aware of sensitivity around Teesta project

China is serious about implementing the Teesta River Comprehensive Management Project but is also cautious due to the sensitivities it holds, said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming yesterday."But I have to be frank… that the Chinese side is a bit reluctant about this project. The reason is the sensitivity we sensed," Jiming said at a seminar on "National Image of China in Bangladesh" organised by the Centre for Genocide Studies (CGS) at a city hotel."Also, probably I should not say that, but also, I personally worry if the Bangladesh government will swing position later on, with… outside pressure, or not, I am not sure. I am not sure."The Chinese envoy said if China decided to go ahead with the project and then Bangladesh decided not to after "someone's suggestions that it is again another case of Chinese debt trap, or there is particular geopolitical sensitivity", it would put him in a very awkward position.In July 2020, Bangladesh sought a $983 million loan from China to implement the project. The government is to provide about $130 million of the total project cost.The project involves dredging the river for navigability, building strong embankments, townships, industries on two sides of the river, water reservoirs, and irrigation facilities.Most of the 1,11,000 hectares of irrigable land in the Teesta basin cannot be cultivated during dry season. In 2013-14, only 35 percent of the irrigable area was cultivated, according to officials concerned.Jiming visited the Teesta river in Rangpur on October 9 as he wanted to make sure if local government and people wanted the project."Fortunately, all the messages that I got from that trip is extremely positive," he said, adding that he would send a message to his colleagues in Beijing that the people were eager about the project, something that would help build confidence among the Chinese officials.The Teesta water sharing deal could not be signed, though it was ready in 2011, due to opposition from Indian Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.Jiming said China was actively engaged in finding ways to help Rohingya repatriation. "We are working silently. We are doers, not talkers," he said.After recent border violations by Myanmar, China reached out to Myanmar in response to Bangladesh's request, he said, adding that he would officially let Bangladesh know about it.