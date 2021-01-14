What's new

China Autonomous Driving Technology News and Development

China to let self-driving cars be tested on highways

chinadaily.com.cn · | January 12, 2021

China plans to allow autonomous vehicles to be tested on highways, as local companies have developed self-driving technologies for expressways and they have a strong demand to test their vehicles in a wider range of scenarios, according to a draft guideline published by the nation's top industry regulator.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published the draft national guideline on its official website on Monday for public feedback. It is designed to update a guideline released in 2018.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology published the draft national guideline on its official website on Monday for public feedback. It is designed to update a guideline released in 2018.

Currently, no national regulations allow autonomous vehicles to be tested on highways in China, which makes it difficult for companies to accumulate relevant data to improve their technologies.

Sensing the emergence of domestic self-driving technologies for expressways, the ministry said there is a need to expand the scope for road tests and pilot applications of intelligent connected vehicles to include highways. But efforts will be made to ensure safety, the ministry added.

MIIT said so far, China has opened 2,000 kilometers of public roads for testing of intelligent connected vehicles, and it has issued more than 400 licenses to companies for self-driving tests, with the total road test mileage exceeding 2 million kilometers.

 
www.shine.cn

Self-driving in top gear at Fengxian testing zone

China's first comprehensive self-driving testing hub was launched in Shanghai's southern outskirt on
www.shine.cn www.shine.cn

China’s first comprehensive self-driving testing hub was launched in Shanghai’s southern outskirt on Saturday for global automakers to explore and test autonomous driving.

The Full-chain Smart Driving Innovation Pilot Zone was opened in the Future Space innovation park in Fengxian District with six self-driving testing scenarios for community, campus, industrial park, sightseeing spot, shopping complex and urban district.

Jointly developed by the Fengxian government, Lingang Group and Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the pilot zone includes 7.8 kilometers of open roads, 960 meters of inner roads within parks, along with 1.11 kilometers of underground roads in parking garages.

It is the nation’s first open self-driving testing area covering every aspect of traffic, and is expected to meet the demands of people’s “last kilometer” travel, according to the district government.

More than 30 projects, with a total investment of 20 billion yuan (US$3.1 billion), signed agreements to launch their autonomous driving projects in the newly unveiled zone on Saturday. It is estimated they will create a total industrial value of up to 50 billion yuan.

In a highlighted project, Baidu has signed to develop its self-driving project Apollo in Fengxian. Testing of the unmanned bus will soon be launched.

Self-driving in top gear at Fengxian testing zone

Yang Jian / SHINE
A self-driving concept vehicle on display at the sideline of the launching ceremony of the testing zone.

Apollo will explore self-driving applications in the public transport sector in Fengxian’s Nanqiao Town. It will help the district create "a highland in talent, technology and industrial ecology for the intelligent network," said Zhang Dongchen, vice president of the Baidu Group.

Other leading automakers such as SAIC-GM, Ford, Weltmeister and AIWAYS also signed to invest in the zone.

“The development of V2X, or vehicle-to-everything, has just begun in China, so there are few open roads for us to test autonomous driving,” Wang Chendong, an official with SAIC-GM, said. “The new zone offers us a chance to test our mass-produced self-driving vehicles."

Enea Colombo, general manager of Icona Design Shanghai, said Shanghai has great opportunity to develop autonomous driving, though the technology still needs more development.

“With the fast pace in Shanghai, I think (the autonomous driving) will be there quite soon,” Colombo said.

Shanghai has set up a handful of intelligent network vehicle hubs in Fengxian and Jiading districts as well as Lingang and Jinqiao in Pudong with leading standards, said Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information.

Compared with the others, the new testing zone in Fengxian focuses on the smart connections between vehicles and roads, said Yin Chengliang, president of Shanghai Intelligent and Connected Vehicle R&D Center Co, operator of the zone in Fengxian.

Self-driving in top gear at Fengxian testing zone

Yang Jian / SHINE
An autonomous driving bus on display at the newly launched testing zone.

Self-driving in top gear at Fengxian testing zone

Yang Jian / SHINE
The interior of the self-driving bus.

It is the first time that underground roads and self-parking have been developed for a testing zone in Shanghai.

“Various sensors are installed on the roads and surrounding areas to guide the self-driving vehicles through 5G communication technology,” Yin said.

The technology has largely reduced the cost of autonomous driving. The costly radars installed on self-driving vehicles can be replaced by cheaper sensors, which offer broader commercial applications in future, Yin said.

“No additional facilities need to be installed on some newly launched vehicles," he said. "Autonomous driving can be realized with only software and algorithm upgrades."

China is aiming for vehicles with at least partial self-driving technology to comprise 50 percent of new car sales by 2025, doubling its previous goal. Chinese and multinational carmakers are trying to offer rides to ordinary people to test the new technology and ease anxieties about safety.

To meet the ambition, construction has started on the second phase of the testing zone in Fengxian with a total of 87.5 kilometers of open roads for self-driving testing, said Xu Jianlong, Party secretary of the district’s economic commission.

Self-driving in top gear at Fengxian testing zone

Yang Jian / SHINE

Visitors check an Baidu Apollo autonomous driving bus.
 
NIO ET7 is not a car but a mobile computing center, analysts say

January 15, 2021 By: Phate Zhang

The NIO ET7 is equipped with the most powerful self-driving hardware available, with four Nvidia Orin chips and 1016 TOPS of computing power, making it a mobile computing center, according to analysts.

Equipping the ET7 with powerful sensing and computing units demonstrates NIO's commitment to fully autonomous driving and its confidence in its own smart driving capabilities, analysts at Haitong Securities said in a report released today.

The subscription model for NAD (NIO Autonomous Driving) is expected to provide NIO with a steady stream of cash flow as the smart driving algorithms take hold, the analysts said.

"NAD is similar to the Tesla FSD in that the car is being transformed into a vehicle for computing power and software," they said.

Through NIO ET7, high-performance computing platforms and high-performance LiDAR are being used in vehicles at an accelerated rate, and the entire industry chain is gearing up for the use of high-level autonomous driving, they said.




On January 9, NIO held the NIO Day 2020 in Chengdu to unveil its first flagship sedan, the ET7, as well as a 150kWh solid-state battery and a second-generation battery swap station.

NIO ET7 is not a car but a mobile computing center, analysts say-cnEVpost


(Source: cnEVpost)

NIO also debuted NAD, based on NIO Aquila NIO super-sensory system and NIO Adam NIO supercomputing platform, which will gradually realize point-to-point autonomous driving experience in high-speed, urban, parking, battery swap and other scenarios.


Analysts at Haitong Securities believe that as NIO's first all-electric sedan, the ET7 allows intelligent hardware to be used in cars at an accelerated pace and makes significant advances in autonomous driving capabilities.

The NIO Aquila is equipped with 33 sensors, including 11 8-megapixel cameras, one ultra-long-range high-precision LIDAR, five millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic radars, two high-precision positioning units, one vehicle-road co-sensing and one enhanced primary driver sensing (DMS).

With a large number of sensing components comes a huge amount of data, with NIO ET7 capturing 8GB of data per second.

The NIO Adam is equipped with four NVIDIA Drive Orin chips, making the ET7 the world's first production vehicle to be equipped with NVIDIA Drive Orin.



Adam has 48 CPU cores, 256 matrix units, 8096 floating point units, and a total of 68 billion transistors.

The total computing power of the NIO Adam NIO supercomputing platform is 1016 TOPS, more than the combined computing power of 7 Tesla FSDs.

NIO ET7 is equipped with an 8-megapixel autopilot HD camera, which is 6 times higher resolution than the 1.2-megapixel camera used by Tesla FSD.

The 8-megapixel autopilot camera can detect vehicles more than 680 meters away, pedestrians more than 220 meters away, and cone buckets more than 260 meters away, which is three times the distance of the 1.2-megapixel camera.

The ET7 is equipped with 1 ultra-long-range, high-precision lidar from Innovusion, which was founded in Silicon Valley in November 2016 and whose main product is currently a hybrid solid-state lidar. 2018 saw NIO Capital invest in Innovusion.

NIO's lidar will have an ultra-wide 120-degree viewing angle, ultra-high resolution of 300 lines equivalent, an ultra-long detection range of up to 500 meters, and a focus function to resolve more details.

Analysts at Haitong Securities believe that a lidar with long detection range, high resolution, low cost and integration is the best lidar for mainstream mass production vehicle applications at this stage

cnevpost.com

NIO ET7 is not a car but a mobile computing center, analysts say - cnEVpost

NIO ET7 is not a car but a mobile computing center, analysts say

January 15, 2021 By: Phate Zhang

The NIO ET7 is equipped with the most powerful self-driving hardware available, with four Nvidia Orin chips and 1016 TOPS of computing power, making it a mobile computing center, according to analysts.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com
 
(Yicai Global) Jan. 19 -- Chinese carmaker Geely Holding Group will work with partner and internet giant Tencent Holdings on smart cockpits, autonomous driving and digital marketing.

The two companies will make next-generation smart cockpits and build connections between smartphones and automobiles relying on Tencent’s mobile internet strengths to provide better services, Hangzhou-based Geely said via WeChat today.

Tencent owns WeChat, a social networking app that has become ubiquitous in China, and is the world’s largest mobile gaming company and online music services provider.

The pair will also cooperate on a virtual simulation platform for autonomous driving to speed up development of self-driving products and promote related standards and regulations, Geely added.

Geely and Shenzhen-based Tencent have had good results since their partnership was forged in 2018, Tang Daosheng, Tencent’s senior executive vice president, said at the signing ceremony.

They participated in setting up the high-speed rail network firm China Railway Gecent Technology in 2018. Tencent's internet of vehicles services platform has also been used in some of Geely’s vehicles.

Geely announced on Nov. 11 it would form a smart electric vehicle firm with the search engine giant Baidu and two days later it set up a joint venture with Taiwan-based Foxconn to provide customized services for global automakers.

www.yicaiglobal.com

Geely, Tencent Deepen Alliance to Include Smart Cockpits, Self-Driving

www.yicaiglobal.com
 
www.yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Self-Driving Tech Firm UISEE Raises USD154.4 Million From State Fund, Other Investors

www.yicaiglobal.com

(Yicai Global) Jan. 25 -- UISEE Technology has secured CNY1 billion (USD154.4 million) in its most recent round of financing, with the surprise participation of a fund under the Ministry of Finance, the Chinese autonomous vehicle startup said today.

The investment marks the first foray by the China Development Bank Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund into self-driving cars. Backed by the MOF, China Development Bank Capital and China National Tobacco Corp., the CNY50 billion (USD7.7 billion) fund is dedicated to upgrading the manufacturing sector.

Several industry players also took part, the Beijing Daily reported. However, no names other than CDBMTUF were given, and no investment amounts or shareholding ratios were revealed.

Beijing-based UISEE uses artificial intelligence and Big Data technology to develop Level Four intelligent driving systems that enable the vehicle to function on its own in most conditions without a driver and which can be deployed in full scene, fully unmanned and all-weather scenarios. Its self-driving logistics vehicles help carry luggage for passengers at Hong Kong International Airport. It is also building an autonomous driving logistics route with carmaker SAIC-GM-Wuling, among other big names.

Early last year, UISEE received funding from Germany’s Bosch, the world's largest auto parts manufacturer, the Shenzhen and Chongqing governments as well as other venture capital and private equity institutions.
 
cnevpost.com

XPeng president says upgraded autopilot system will have 40 new features - cnEVpost

The new high-speed autonomous navigation driving feature "will revolutionize the way autonomous driving is handled in mass-produced cars in China".
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com

XPeng Motors plans to begin deliveries of a third model in the fourth quarter and is upgrading the P7 sedan's operating system, said the Chinese EV maker's president Brian Gu (Gu Hongdi).

The new operating system has more than 40 new features and more than 200 improvements to existing features, including a new "high-speed autonomous navigation driving feature" for highway autonomy that "will revolutionize the way autonomous driving is handled in mass-produced cars in China," Gu said during a Bloomberg interview.

XPeng has noted the industry's chip shortage, but it was not affected, Gu said, adding that XPeng uses high-end chips with controlled usage.

XPeng plans to announce a major over-the-air (OTA) upgrade with a large number of new functions and optimized features on Tuesday.

XPeng president says upgraded autopilot system will have 40 new features-cnEVpost


XPeng Motors' recently teased sedan is codenamed D55 and is scheduled to enter production in October, a screenshot of a document circulating on Weibo showed recently.


The model could be named the P5. The document shows that XPeng wants to build it into a popular product and make a breakthrough in terms of production.

XPeng is aiming for a significant increase in production by 2021, with the Guangzhou plant scheduled to be completed and operational in July this year, when the plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou will have a combined design capacity of 400,000 units per year, the document says.
 
www.yicaiglobal.com

China’s First Fully Driverless Robotaxi Service Opens to the Public in Shenzhen

www.yicaiglobal.com

(Yicai Global) Jan. 28 -- China's first fleet of completely self-driving robotaxis, without accompanying safety drivers or remote operators, was made available to Shenzhen residents by Chinese autonomous driving startup AutoX today.

The service is still billed a limited pilot and members of the public must register on AutoX's website in order to book a ride. The Shenzhen-based company, which is backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, has been testing its robotaxis on public roads in the economic powerhouse since last month.

AutoX’s robotaxis are capable of Level Five autonomous driving, or the highest level of self-driving that requires no human intervention at all. The only other company in the world offering fully unmanned rides to the public is US tech giant Google’s self-driving unit Waymo which recently launched a robotaxi service in Phoenix, Arizona.

Most self-driving vehicles being developed in China by big names such as Baidu, Didi Chuxing and Xiaoma Zhixing are Level Four autonomous driving, which still requires some human input in certain scenarios.

Regulation of driverless cars, however, is lacking. “All autonomous vehicles hold paper license plates,” said AutoX founder and Chairman Xiao Jianxiong. “What we need is for legislation to issue iron license plates for driverless cars.”

Self-driving is the future, Xiao told Yicai Global. But to promote Robotaxis effectively enterprises need to collaborate with the government to determine the terms of unmanned vehicle market access, policies and supervision.

Xiao expressed his appreciation to the Shenzhen government for being open to experimenting with fully autonomous self-driving cars on its roads.
 
