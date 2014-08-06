/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

China Automobile Industry, Technology (NEV, Driverless, etc): News & Images

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by TaiShang, Aug 6, 2014.

  Aug 6, 2014
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,969
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 77,073 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    No more free ride for foreign business in China.

    ***

    Anti-trust investigation expands to foreign automobile giants

    By Cathy Wong Source:Global Times

    German automobile giant Daimler AG's subsidiary luxury brand Mercedes-Benz confirmed Tuesday it is cooperating with China's anti-monopoly watchdog over an investigation, after its Shanghai office was reportedly "raided" Monday.

    "We are actively assisting the authorities in their investigation," the company told the Global Times Tuesday, but declined to provide further details or the nature of the investigation.

    The automaker's Shanghai office had been raided by anti-trust officials from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Monday, according to Jiemian, a media outlet affiliated to Shanghai United Media Group.

    The report also said investigators interviewed many senior executives and confiscated computers during their surprise visit.

    According to a Tuesday report by China National Radio, NDRC's Shanghai branch and the Hubei provincial price bureau found car giants Chrysler and Audi to be engaging in monopolistic practices, and both will be punished accordingly.

    Both Chrysler and Audi could not be reached for comment by press time Tuesday.

    Daimler announced over the weekend that starting from September, it will "take the initiative" to lower the prices of more than 10,000 auto parts, in response to the NDRC's investigation, by an average of 15 percent.

    The cut followed a sweeping reduction of prices for repair and maintenance services that Mercedes-Benz announced last month, Reuters reported.

    Some automakers, including Audi and Jaguar Land Rover, also announced price cuts in July after the NDRC started an anti-trust investigation, reported the Beijing Times.

    Hao Qingfeng, an automobile industry expert and deputy secretary general of China Consumer Protection Law Society, believes overpricing is the main reason behind the Mercedes-Benz investigation, as foreign automobile companies tend to overcharge Chinese customers due to a lack of fair competition among market players.

    "The investigation is served as an act in displaying China's governance over the industry and protection over the automobile market," noted Hao.

    Hao said regulation has not been enough since China opened its automobile market to foreign companies, but has improved in recent years after the establishment of the Anti-monopoly Bureau under the Ministry of Commerce, the introduction of anti-monopoly law, and its latest series of investigations into the industry.

    Jia Xinguang, another auto analyst, believes the main objective of recent investigations is not only to drive down product prices, but also to eliminate problematic practices among the big players, such as setting a fixed price for distributors.

    The three automakers are among the latest foreign companies to come under investigation by Chinese regulators, who have stepped up anti-monopoly efforts in industries ranging from pharmaceuticals to electronics.

    In 2013, a total of 353 million yuan ($56.7 million) in fines have been imposed on overseas firms including Samsung, LG and Chimei Innolux, while domestic brands like liquor makers Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye have been fined 450 million yuan for price fixing.

    The investigation comes after another anti-monopoly investigation into Microsoft Corp. last month, when officials raided four of the technology giant's offices across the country.

    Unlike Microsoft, the monopoly of the giant automakers in China is not caused by their leading technology, said Chen Ji, Director of China Center for the research of Industrial Economics at Capital University of Economics and Business

    "The quality of domestically produced cars is no worse than these foreign automobiles, but Chinese customers still tend to be attracted to well-known foreign brands," Chen told the Global Times.

    Chen believes anti-monopoly investigations do not only target foreign companies, but major State-owned enterprises are also part of the far-reaching investigations.

    Mercedes-Benz recalls Smart Fortwo

    Mercedes-Benz will recall 57,843 vehicles on the Chinese mainland due to risks associated with short circuits, the country’s quality watchdog said on Tuesday.

    The recall, starting on August 22, involves imported gasoline powered Smart Fortwo models produced between October 5, 2010 and June 2, 2014, according to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

    The producer will fix a problem with the warm water shut-off valve, which may trigger a short circuit after prolonged repeated use.
     
  Aug 30, 2014
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,969
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 77,073 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Dismantling Auto Monopoly

    Chinese car owners may finally be able to breathe a sigh of relief after years of being overcharged

    By Deng Yaqing

    [​IMG]
    COSTLY MAINTENANCE: An Audi sedan at a repair center in Shanghai on August 6 (CFP)

    Deng Ouya, a Chinese Canadian who works as an IT engineer in Montreal, has nurtured an enthusiasm for cars since he was still a student in his homeland. "I bought my Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 at the price of 50,000 Canadian dollars ($45,800) when migrating to Canada, but the price for the same model assembled in China is 450,000 yuan ($73,100) or so in the Chinese market," Deng told Beijing Review.

    Moreover, the prices of auto parts can be as astoundingly expensive as those of finished cars in the Chinese market. This inequality largely owes to the monopolistic position of foreign carmakers.

    Qiao Liang, executive member of the Society of Automotive Engineers of China, stated that a monopoly formed by part suppliers has kept the prices of automobile components at such a high level, as distributors don't have a say in the process. For example, while it may only cost about $50 to replace a certain individual auto part in isolation, carmakers may require consumers to have a full complement of associated parts needlessly replaced, which can be as expensive as $500, said Qiao.

    To tackle the exorbitant charges encompassing finished cars, auto parts and car maintenance in China's consumer market, Chinese authorities have launched a wave of anti-trust investigations into carmakers involved in suspect activity. Li Pumin, Secretary General of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on August 6 that two separate anti-trust investigations into Chrysler and Audi have found that the two multinational carmakers have pursued monopolistic practices and will be punished. The NDRC has also finished investigations into 12 Japanese companies and found monopolistic behaviors in auto parts and bearing prices.

    According to China's Anti-Monopoly Law, the NDRC is entitled to charge violators with fines ranging from 1 to 10 percent of their annual sales in the Chinese market. In response to the ongoing anti-trust probes initiated by Chinese supervisors, the foreign carmakers involved such as Chrysler, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have scrambled to launch price cuts, demonstrating a willingness to cooperate with authorities so as to alleviate any prospective punishment.

    Hubei Provincial Price Bureau has decided to fine four BMW dealers in Wuhan, the provincial capital, a combined 1.63 million yuan ($264,800) for deceptive pricing and setting unified prices for pre-delivery inspections. It's also reported that Audi may confront a fine as high as 1.8 billion yuan ($292 million), which is equivalent to 1 percent of the company's total sales in 2013.

    Obviously, price reductions and fines are not the ultimate purpose of the anti-monopoly drive. Only when the flaws and loopholes in the circulation and aftersales services of China's automobile market are eliminated can the interests of Chinese consumers be protected from infringement in the long term.

    A squeezed market

    Since China replaced the United States as the largest car market in 2009, auto trade magnates have commonly uttered sentiments such as, "we have positioned China as our most important market."

    Nevertheless, the fact remains that Chinese consumers have to pay far more than their overseas counterparts for the same car and after-sales services. Experts believe it's the super-national treatment these foreign players have historically received that has given rise to their monopoly.

    In the early years of reform and opening up, local governments used to provide foreign companies with numerous preferential policies on land and tax, which, combined with defective supervision system, allowed them to develop a "double standard" in the manufacturing and marketing of products, said Yu Fenghui, a financial commentator.

    Aside from that, the Administration of Automobile Brand Sales Implementing Procedures, which has been in operation for nearly 10 years, has inadvertently enabled the vertical monopoly throughout the linked areas of marketing, maintenance and repair to persist. As the document stipulates, the network plan of the same automobile brand shall, in general, be formulated and implemented by a domestic company. Foreign carmakers that sell automobiles in China must authorize a domestic company, or establish a company in China as their automobile general distributor in accordance with the relevant state provisions, to formulate and implement their network plans.

    By virtue of their autonomy in drawing up and carrying out these plans, some carmakers have managed to place a high margin on imported cars by setting floor prices and forbidding trans-regional transactions. Moreover, they can also manipulate the supply and prices of auto parts.

    To decide whether auto parts are overpriced, authorities tend to use a measurement technique, dividing what it will cost to buy all the parts of a car from dealers with the guide price of a finished car set by the carmaker. If this index surpasses 400 percent, it can be deduced that car buyers are being overcharged when purchasing auto parts.

    It's not rare to see such cases in the Chinese market. According to a report jointly released in April by the Insurance Association of China and the China Automotive Maintenance and Repair Trade Association, the index for Mercedes-Benz C-Class W204 hit an eye-popping 1,273 percent.

    Zhang Yu, Managing Director of Automotive Foresight, a consulting company, disclosed that the profit earned in China by some luxury carmakers by selling a car may be equivalent to that earned by selling 10 cars in other countries. Therefore, premium brands will bear the brunt of the wave of anti-trust investigations.

    Shi Jianhua, Deputy Secretary General of China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, suggested that the relevant government departments are trying to further improve the Administration of Automobile Brand Sales Implementing Procedures, so as to effectively boost the healthy development of the automobile industry.

    No protectionism

    "All companies are equal in the eyes of the Anti-Monopoly Law. The law does not specially target foreign investors," said Shen Danyang, spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce, in response to a backlash to the investigations, with some opining that the Chinese Government is restraining the development of foreign enterprises.

    Indeed, when the Anti-Monopoly Law initially came into force, China's first move was to target large domestic enterprises, as was the case in the investigations against telecom operators China Unicom and China Telecom in 2011 and alcohol makers Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye starting at the end of 2012.

    Shen said the recent anti-monopoly investigations concerning a number of foreign companies are to promote fair competition and protect consumers' rights. "Probes on monopolistic practices are universal
    practices. Companies in China, no matter whether they are domestic or foreign, must bear the burden of legal responsibility if they violate Chinese laws."

    Over the course of developed markets' evolution, there has been no lack of severe anti-monopoly cases in countries like the United States involving both native and outside companies. In September 2013, to give but one recent example, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that nine Japanese auto part suppliers including Hitachi Automobile, Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had been fined $740 million for price manipulation.

    With the ongoing round of anti-trust probes, the Chinese Government has shown its devotion to creating a favorable environment for both domestic and foreign companies to compete on an equal footing, while effectively protecting the interests and rights of Chinese consumers, said Shen.

    Email us at: dengyaqing@bjreview.com

    [​IMG]
     
  Nov 3, 2014
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,969
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 77,073 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Auto quality gap between domestic, foreign brands narrows: study

    The initial quality of new domestic-made vehicles continued to improve "significantly" and the quality gap between Chinese and international brands have narrowed, a study showed.

    Global marketing information services firm J.D. Power released the findings earlier this week in its 2014 China Initial Quality Study.

    Now in its 15th year, the study examined problems experienced by new vehicle owners within the first two to six months of ownership in two distinct categories -- design-related problems, and defects and malfunctions.

    The gap in quality between domestic and international brands continued to narrow for the fourth consecutive year in 2014, the company noted in a report.

    "The domestic brands are focused on and have been successful in improving initial quality," said Tony Zhou, automotive research director at J.D. Power China operations.

    "However, more marketing actions should be taken to build brand image and influence, which are other critical elements for the Chinese brands, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities," Zhou added.

    J.D. Power polled some 21,000 new vehicle owners in 51 Chinese cities from April to August. The survey involved 212 vehicle models belonging to 62 brands.
     
  Nov 7, 2014
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,969
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 77,073 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Chinese motors at Sao Paulo Auto Show

    [​IMG]

    Visitors examine an "S5" designed by China's Jac Motors at the Sao Paulo Auto Exhibition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2014. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

    [​IMG]

    A model poses beside a "Celler" decorated with the image of Brazilian national flag at the Sao Paulo Auto Exhibition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2014. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

    [​IMG]

    Visitors examine a Volvo "V40" by China's Geely at the Sao Paulo Auto Exhibition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2014. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

    [​IMG]

    Visitors look at a golden "S5" designed by China's Jac Motors at the Sao Paulo Auto Exhibition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2014. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

    [​IMG]

    A man looks at an "e6" zero emission car by China's BYD at the Sao Paulo Auto Exhibition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2014. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

    [​IMG]

    A model poses beside an "FE7" Hybird car of China's Geely Motors at the Sao Paulo Auto Exhibition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2014. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

    [​IMG]

    Visitors examine a "Tiggo5" designed by China's Chery at the Sao Paulo Auto Exhibition in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2014. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
     
  Jun 8, 2015
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,969
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 77,073 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Geely becomes a calling card for China’s automobile industry
    June 08, 2015

    [​IMG]
    Workers examine a new car on the assembling line at Geely Auto Ningbo factory in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/ Xinhua)


    20 Geely Borui automobiles were recently handed over to the Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions, to be used on diplomatic occasions. This is a reflection of Geely’s efforts in independent innovation, promoting core competitiveness, and brand power. Through its advanced technology and high quality products and services, Geely Automobile is polishing the image of China’s automobile industry around the world.

    In order to cultivate talent and develop innovation capacity, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has founded Beijing Geely University, Sanya University, and Geely Automotive Engineering Research Institute. But in the view of Li Shufu, chairman of Geely Holding Group, this is still far from enough and overseas acquisition will play a key role in the company’s development.

    After taking over the London Taxi Corporation Ltd and Drivetrain Systems International Pty Ltd, in 2009 Geely Group acquired Volvo Cars Corporation. “You will not get core technologies from investment cooperation. Through the acquisition of Volvo Cars Corporation, Volvo represents a good partner that is able and willing to help Geely enhance its innovation capacity,” said Li Shufu.

    As an iconic product of Geely Automobile under Volvo’s contribution, Geely Borui was designed by the vice-president of design. In order to realize Geely’s goal of building an excellent car for everyone, An Conghui, CEO of Geely Holding Group sets very strict demands on the quality of Geely cars. Due to the pursuit of perfection, Geely products have become very popular in the market.

    In 2015, though domestic automobile sales fell, Geely’s performance was outstanding. In April, Geely sold 38,648 cars, 45 percent higher than the same period last year. Sales from January to April were 180,643 units, up 44 percent year-on-year.

    In May Geely Group started construction of a new factory in Belarus and at the same time Volvo also declared its intention to set up a new factory in South Carolina of the U.S. With the support of Volvo, the internationalization of Geely will be faster and more stable, said Li Shufu.
     
  May 10, 2016
    onebyone

    onebyone SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,387
    Joined:
    Jul 2, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 8,536 / -1
    Country:
    Thailand
    Location:
    Thailand
    China April Auto Sales Rise 6.4% as Dealers Dangle Discounts

    China’s passenger-vehicle sales rose for the eighth time in nine months, with General Motors Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. reporting increased deliveries in April as dealers offered discounts to reduce stockpiles.

    Retail sales of cars, SUVs and multipurpose vehicles climbed 6.4 percent to 1.72 million units last month, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Deliveries gained 6.7 percent to 7.36 million units in the first four months of this year.

    Dealers in China offered average discounts of 18 percent off the automakers’ recommended selling price, according to estimates by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Inventory levels -- measured by the number of days a dealer needs to sell its stock -- have remained above what’s considered healthy for eight consecutive months, data from the China Automobile Dealer Association showed. China’s government halved the purchase tax for smaller-engine models as of October to prop up a key pillar of the economy.


    “Many car buyers in China have been accustomed to incentives,” said Steve Man, a Hong Kong-based auto industry analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. “Automakers are also using marketing ploys like rebates and cheap financing to lure consumers into the showrooms and buy new cars.”

    Sport utility vehicle jumped 36 percent last month and multipurpose vehicle sales rose 2.7 percent, while car sales declined 4.5 percent, according to the association.

    VW, BYD
    A check with popular car-pricing website Bitauto showed dealers offering discounts of as much as 35 percent for models including Volkswagen AG’s Jetta and Polo compact cars, BYD Co.’s F0 and F3 sedans and Ford Motor Co.’s Fiesta.

    GM’s sales in China rose 7.5 percent to 277,979 units last month, with SUV deliveries doubling from a year earlier. Toyota’s sales in the country climbed 9.2 percent to 101,100 vehicles. Among local carmakers, FAW Car Co. cited fierce competition in reporting deliveries that slumped 37 percent to 13,608 units.


    Local automakers have increased their share of the passenger-vehicle market thanks to entry-level SUV models. Local brands’ market share rose by 1.8 percentage points in the first quarter to 45 percent, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

    China should refrain from using short-term policies such as last year’s purchase tax cut to stimulate auto sales, according to Chen Bin, who helped oversee the auto sector as head of the top policy making National Development and Reform Commission’s industry department until 2014. Such measures may result in overly fast expansion and increase the risks of a steep downturn once they expire, Chen said last month in an interview.

    http://www.bloomberg.com/news/artic...angled-discounts-in-april?cmpid=yhoo.headline
     
  Jul 6, 2016
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,969
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 77,073 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    This thread is to pool news and analyses on Chinese automakers, spare part manufacturers etc. (home brands and acquisitions).

    Welcome all to contribute :china:

    **

    Volvo reports double-digit sales growth for H1
    Xinhua, July 5, 2016

    Volvo Cars reported sales of over 256,563 cars in the first half of 2016, with growth in all major sales regions.

    Volvo Cars reported a solid double-digit sales increase for the first six months of the year, posting growth of 10.5 percent compared to the same period in 2015. Sales of the new Volvo XC90 were the main growth driver globally, according to a press release from the company on Monday,

    In Europe, sales rose by 10.3 percent to 138,851 cars as a result of strong performances in key markets such as Sweden, Germany, Britain and France. The XC60 was the best-sold Volvo model in the region, while the new XC90 also saw strong demand.

    In the United States, the company delivered close to 25 percent more cars over the six-month period.

    China was Volvo's largest single market in the first half with 40,688 cars sold, an increase of 6.3 percent year-on-year, driven by growing demand for the new XC90 as well as the locally produced XC60 and S60L sedan.

    In June, Volvo retail sales increased by 10.6 percent overall compared to the same month in 2015, marking the 13th consecutive month of global retail sales growth for the car maker.

    Volvo Cars, which was acquired by Chinese automaker Geely in 2010, employs nearly 29,000 people worldwide.
     
  Jul 6, 2016
    Jughead

    Jughead FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    10
    Joined:
    Jul 2, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 29 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Thank you for creating this thread @TaiShang. I'm sure I will get to read some interesting stuff here

    A few years ago, I had an opportunity to interact with many China-based suppliers to the US BIG 3 Auto Companies...a large part of their supply-chain was China dependent
     
  Jul 6, 2016
    ahojunk

    ahojunk INT'L MOD

    Messages:
    5,147
    Joined:
    Nov 17, 2014
    Ratings:
    +6 / 13,549 / -0
    Country:
    Australia
    Location:
    Australia
    Bro @TaiShang
    Thanks for creating this thread.
    The following shows the potential convergence of technology in the auto industry, perhaps?

    --------
    Tech companies' move to shake up auto industry
    China Daily, June 28, 2016

    8c89a590f56e18dc0e4702.jpg
    Zhiche Auto displays its first internet car at the auto show in Beijing in April. [Photo / China Daily]


    Zhiche Auto, a Beijing-based tech startup, aims to replicate Apple Inc's success with the iPhone, but in China's automobile industry.

    Founded at the end of 2014 with a team of 80 people, Zhiche announced a plan to kick off small-scale production of self-driving cars in 2017. And it favors the "asset light" approach－inviting original equipment manufacturers to produce cars based on its designs.

    "Apple doesn't invent much innovative hardware. But by creatively assembling existing components, the company provides a brand-new user experience. That is the goal we want to achieve with cars," said CEO Shen Haiyin.

    Zhiche's ambition may seem like pie in the sky, but it is far from the only pie up there. An increasing number of Chinese tech companies have one after another made moves to "disrupt" the country's automobile manufacturing industry using a big pool of cash and their expertise in big data, artificial intelligence and other internet-enabled technologies.

    LeEco Holdings Co, known for its smart TV and smartphone products, in April released its first concept self-driving electronic car－28 months after the company decided to to enter the industry.

    Jia Yueting, chairman and founder of LeEco, said it is very difficult for an internet company, an outsider when it comes to cars, to lead an industrial revolution in the automobile manufacturing sector. But he is a firm believer that it is important to make cars a part of LeEco's product range.

    "We are creating cars connected to the internet to provide more services to drivers and passengers," said Ding Lei, head of LeEco' car development arm. "Cars will be the next platform after smartphones that people use to interact with their world."

    LeEco set up a joint venture in mid-February with Aston Martin to develop the British luxury car brand's first electric vehicle. It also teamed up with other Chinese carmakers.

    China's top three internet giants, Baidu Inc, Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group Holding, have all made moves in the auto industry by teaming up with traditional carmakers. Baidu, which is betting big on autonomous driving, has successfully completed the first road test of a self-driving car at the end of last year.

    Beijing-based Baidu has announced an ambitious plan to commercialize its cars in three years and go into mass production in five years.

    Despite the exciting future prospects, analysts say the internet-enabled self-driving car industry is still taking shape and the technology remains under development.

    A lack of a regulatory and legal framework also represents a hurdle for further development, said industry observers.

    Zhang Changqing, a professor at law at Beijing Jiaotong University Law School, said autonomous driving will not be accident-proof, especially when there are other vehicles driven by humans on the same road.
     
  Jul 6, 2016
    Daniel808

    Daniel808 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,050
    Joined:
    Nov 24, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,511 / -4
    Country:
    Indonesia
    Location:
    Indonesia
    Very Nice thread, brother @TaiShang
    I have Good News from January 2016, but it's very worth to post it in here.

    Chinese Brand Passenger Vehicles Sales Gain Record Market Share in January

    China Car 5.jpg
    China Car 6.jpg

    BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese passenger vehicle sales hit a three-year high in January, official data showed Friday.

    Sales of Chinese brand passenger vehicles reached over one million in January, up 16.6 percent year on year and accounting for about 45 percent of total passenger vehicles sales in the country, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

    China Car 7.jpg

    China produced about 2.45 million automobiles in January, up 7.1 percent year on year, with sales totaling about 2.5 million, 7.7 percent up on last January.

    SUVs posted the strongest growth among passenger vehicle. A total of 784,900 such vehicles were sold in January, up 60.5 percent year on year.

    http://news.xinhuanet.com/english/2016-02/19/c_135114078.htm

    China Car 8.jpg

    China Car 9.jpg


    Sales of Chinese Brand Passenger Vehicles reached 1 Million in just One month (January 2016).
    and Accounting about 45 Percent of total passenger Vehicles sales in China for January 2016 Period.


    That's Crazy !
    Chinese Brand Passenger Vehicles sales in just One month (January 2016)
    is Same to Foreign Brands (All Brands) Total Production Vehicles in Indonesia for a Whole 2015 Year.     o_O


    Chinese Car Manufacturers really did a Good Job. Big Congratulations for Chinese Auto Industries ! :china:
     
  11. Jul 6, 2016 #11
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,969
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 77,073 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Thank you, bro, for the share.

    45% domestic share is not too bad but also not so good for China given its industrial and manufacturing ability and intellectual capacity.

    It looks like, the weak link is the passenger car segment, while the SUV segment is consolidating in favor of Chinese brands. With numerous hybrids and e-cars, Chinese companies will likely to increase market share further but in traditional engine cars, too, they need to increase the effort to flood the market.

    @cnleio
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
  Jul 6, 2016
    Daniel808

    Daniel808 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,050
    Joined:
    Nov 24, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,511 / -4
    Country:
    Indonesia
    Location:
    Indonesia
    Inside A Geely Automobile Production Plant

    Geely 1.jpg
    Workers make final inspections on Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Emgrand EC7 sedans on the production line at the company's factory in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. Geely Auto is the Hong Kong-traded unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co


    Geely 2.jpg
    A Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Emgrand EC7 sedan undergoes final inspection on the production line at the company's factory in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. Geely Auto is the Hong Kong-traded unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.

    Geely 3.jpg
    A Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Emgrand EC7 sedan stands on display at the reception area of the company's factory in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. Geely Auto is the Hong Kong-traded unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.

    Geely 4.jpg
    A worker inspects a car part for the Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Emgrand EC7 sedan on the production line at the company's factory in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. Geely Auto is the Hong Kong-traded unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.

    Geely 5.jpg
    Workers assemble Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Emgrand EC7 sedans on the production line at the company's factory in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. Geely Auto is the Hong Kong-traded unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.

    Geely 6.jpg
    Workers make final inspections on Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Emgrand EC7 sedans on the production line at the company's factory in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. Geely Auto is the Hong Kong-traded unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.

    Geely 7.jpg
    A worker makes final inspections on a Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Emgrand EC7 sedan on the production line at the company's factory in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. Geely Auto is the Hong Kong-traded unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.

    Geely 8.jpg
    Workers make final inspections on Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. Emgrand EC7 sedans on the production line at the company's factory in Cixi, Zhejiang Province, China, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2013. Geely Auto is the Hong Kong-traded unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.





    Yes, bro @TaiShang
    but, I see Chinese Brand Passenger Vehicles have a very Bright Future ahead :smitten:
    Keep Rising day by day :china:

    Cannot wait for Mr @cnleio to share his BYD Production Facility Photos :-)
     
  Jul 6, 2016
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,969
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 77,073 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Major Brand Logos

    Untitled 2.png
    Untitled12.png
     
  Jul 6, 2016
    greenwood

    greenwood FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    468
    Joined:
    Apr 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,013 / -8
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    FAW, BYD, Dongfeng, Brilliance and Changfeng's logo looks nice or have their own unique property, in my opinion, others are bullshit, either they have no aesthetic sense or suspicion of plagiarism.

    Logo lack aesthetic senses: Great Wall, Qoros, GAC group, SAIC, Landwind, Hafei, Soueast, Gonow

    Logo has suspicion of plagiarism: Maxus (VW), Geely (Skoda), Haima (Mazda), Luxgen (Lexus), Changan (Acura), Wuling (Mitsubishi)...These auto manufacturers can not be great company if they don't change.
     
  Jul 6, 2016
    cnleio

    cnleio PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Messages:
    10,572
    Joined:
    Dec 23, 2012
    Ratings:
    +19 / 30,364 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    BYD E-bus (like K-9, K-8) selling well in foreign market ... as i read the company newspaper, now already sold to Europe / Britain / U.S / Japan ... according to their local state governments required, BYD even built a bus assembly factory in Europe / U.S / Japan.

    Don't worry, mate ! "Made in China" cars will as same as our smartphones flood into the foreign market with good quality & cheaper price, they will like it.:D
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
