China automakers rally, leave Japan counterparts in the dust

Elsewhere, Great Wall Motor Company increased 2.1% to HK$8.73 and Dongfeng Motor Group gained 1.9% to HK$9.05.Mainland auto stocks have been a hot ticket for investors this year amid the boom in China’s car production. The government is aiming for sales of 35 million vehicles in 2025 , up from 28 million last year. That target hit a speed bump after data last month showed passenger vehicle sales in April dropped 3.7% from the same period last year, but total vehicle sales are still up 4.6% year-on-year in the first four months of 2017.While mainland automakers have surged forward this year, Japan’s leading car producers have been stuck in a tailspin. Toyota Motor Co., Subaru Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. have all reported drops in operating profit exceeding 25% for the previous fiscal year.A slump in the US dollar has weighed on Japan’s automakers as proceeds from overseas sales are diminished when repatriated back to Japan. The greenback traded near to a six-week low against the yen on Monday at 110.49.Among 2,013 members on Japan’s TOPIX, Mazda is the 38th worst-performer so far this year, down 20.7% to 1,517 yen (US$13.73). Subaru is the 40th worst performer and Toyota ranks as the 105th worst, according to Bloomberg data.