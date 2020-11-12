China auto sales rise 12.5% in October, 7th straight monthly gain

ReutersLast Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 12:25 PM ISTBEIJING: Vehicle sales in China rose 12.5% in October from the same month a year earlier, the seventh straight monthly rise as the world's biggest vehicle market continued to lead the global auto industry recovery from lows hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.