China attaches no political strings to COVID-19 vaccine cooperation: Chinese FM

China never attaches any political strings in international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines nor plans to gain any economic benefits from it, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a virtual meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) concerning the COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Wednesday.
Wang stressed at the meeting that the international community should unite with hands joined together rather than divided fists during the difficult time in of fighting the pandemic, and should strike all forms of disinformation and any attempts to politicize the pandemic. UNSC members, in particular, need to set an example in this regard.
He said that China has always wanted to make vaccines affordable public goods that can be used by people of all countries, and will continue to strengthen collaboration in vaccines and other fields of anti-pandemic to promote the building of a health community for all mankind.
Wang's remarks came as some Western media accuse China of engaging in "vaccine diplomacy" and bolster global standing by sending vaccines and providing aid to other countries.
He said China never pursues any geopolitical goals or any economic gain, nor does it attach any political conditions in carrying out international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines.
China has provided vaccine-related aids to 53 developing countries that have requested it, and has exported or is exporting vaccines to 22 countries. On Wednesday, Senegal received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines purchased from China's Sinopharm, becoming the first country in West Africa to receive vaccines in bulk.
Wang proposed that COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) fully prioritize developing country, and in particular, ensure the supply of vaccines accessible and affordable in countries that are sanctioned or in conflict.
The international community should altogether resist vaccine "nationalism," promote fair and equitable distribution of vaccines among developed and developing countries, he said.
China announced on February 3 that it would provide 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to COVAX mainly for developing countries and Chinese vaccine enterprises are producing as many vaccines as possible to meet the needs of China and other countries.