China at the forefront of world in AI adoption

China at the forefront of AI adoption

Wednesday, 25 Nov 2020

6:31 PM MYT


According to an industry report, China overtook the US as the leader in AI technology patent filings for the first time in 2019. - AFP


BEIJING (China Daily/ANN): China has been at the forefront of using emerging technologies like artificial intelligence to find solutions to global problems like the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials and experts said on Tuesday (Nov 24).

"AI has played a remarkable role in helping a slew of industries fight the negative effects of the pandemic, especially in manufacturing, transportation, logistics, medical care and education," said Liu Liehong, vice-minister of industry and information technology, at the World Internet Conference－Internet Development Forum, which ended on Tuesday in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province.


Despite the lingering uncertainties, the scale of China's core AI industries reached 77 billion yuan (US$11 billion) during the first six months of this year, Liu said, adding that the number of AI companies exceeded 260.

It is thanks to the joint efforts from the government and companies in AI innovations, especially in dedicated chips, application algorithms, and open platforms, that a slew of technologies such as computer vision and natural language understanding have reached the advanced level globally, Liu said.


The two-day forum attracted over 130 well-known companies and institutions from both home and abroad to showcase their new technologies.

Forty digital economy cooperation projects involving an investment of 63.96 billion yuan were inked during a sub-forum held by the Zhejiang provincial government and China Electronics Technology Group Corp.

Pei Misi, president of 4Paradigm, an artificial intelligence technology and service provider, said that China has transformed from a follower to a leader in AI.

"In some AI verticals, like AI applications, China even surpasses countries like the United States," he said.

The country has been ramping up its AI development efforts. In its 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) proposals, the nation has highlighted the role of frontier technologies like AI, 5G, supercomputing and quantum computing in development.

According to an industry report, China overtook the US as the leader in AI technology patent filings for the first time in 2019.

By October this year, the nation's AI-related patent filings had reached 694,000, up 56.3 per cent on a yearly basis.

"The epidemic has made the country's traditional enterprises increasingly aware of the fact that they need to be armed with as much advanced technologies as possible," Pei said.

Domestic companies have realised that replacement of intelligent technologies like AI will be a very fundamental change. If the gap is widened, it cannot be made up in one or two years, he said.

To help tackle the bottlenecks, the company has launched an AI operating system called Sage AIOS, which enables companies to create an AI application scenario by simply typing in the data form.

Ren Xianliang, president of the China Federation of Internet Societies, however, said that while AI brings conveniences, it also creates problems such as data abuse.

"In the light of these problems, the Chinese government has been actively exploring solutions, including establishing laws and regulations for cybersecurity and data security management, to foster the healthy development of the AI sector," he said.

China at the forefront of AI adoption

BEIJING (China Daily/ANN): China has been at the forefront of using emerging technologies like artificial intelligence to find solutions to global problems like the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials and experts said on Tuesday (Nov 24).
China tops world in AI patent filings, surpassing the US for the first time
  • The US and China are jostling to dominate advanced technologies, from 5G to quantum computing and AI
  • China filed more than 110,000 artificial intelligence patent applications last year

Published: 7:30pm, 26 Nov, 2020


China now leads the world in
artificial intelligence
patent applications, surpassing the United States for the first time, a development seen bolstering the country’s position as the second-largest market for AI amid Beijing’s tech and trade war with Washington.
The achievement was highlighted by Li Yuxiao, deputy head of the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies, at a press conference on Monday during the
7th World Internet Conference
(WIC).
China filed more than 110,000 AI patent applications last year to move ahead of the US in the number of such filings worldwide, according to Li, whose agency is affiliated with industry regulator the Cyberspace Administration of China.
“China is strengthening its independence and technological capabilities in internet information technology,” said Li, who did not specify the number of AI patents filed by the US in 2019.

The US and China are jostling to dominate advanced technologies, from
5G
to
quantum computing
and AI. The sharp rise in China’s AI patent applications, funding and commercial deployment in surveillance activities prompted the US government to take action in October last year, when a number of the country’s AI tech champions were
added to Washington’s trade blacklist
. That has restricted their access to American hi-tech components like semiconductors and software.


China, which has laid out plans to become the global AI leader by 2030, is also being
challenged by the technology’s unclear application scenarios, high investment, and security and ethical issues
.

Both China and the US see the potential of AI technology in helping improve the efficiency of their respective economies, including in industries such as manufacturing, transport and logistics, health care and education.

Last year, surveillance was the biggest single end user of AI in China, accounting for 53.8 per cent of all AI-powered applications, according to research firm iiMedia. Finance was second at 15.8 per cent, followed by marketing at 11.6 per cent and transport at 4.2 per cent.
https://www.scmp.com/tech/start-ups...ns-overcame-us-tech-ban-face-bigger-challenge


At the WIC, which concluded on Tuesday, two separate studies – the China Internet Development Report 2020 and World Internet Development Report 2020– were released to show the country’s efforts in developing its digital economy, which includes
relevant infrastructure
like data centres and 5G mobile networks to support growth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the past year, China has continued to show the world its responsibility and contribution to the development of the internet,” said Li, of the Chinese Academy of Cyberspace Studies, at the WIC. The conference is also known as the Wuzhen Summit, after the northern town in Zhejiang province where it takes place.

China’s digital economy in 2019, according to the country report, had a total value of more than 35.8 trillion yuan (US$5.4 trillion), representing 36.2 per cent of the country’s
gross domestic product that year
.
China overtakes the US to lead global AI patent applications

China filed more than 110,000 artificial intelligence patent applications last year, a development seen bolstering the country’s position as the second-largest market for AI technology.
