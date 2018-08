China at the Asian Games: Where gold isn't always good enough

Jonathan Selvaraj in Jakarta

If you sit through a final at the Asian Games, odds are you are going to stand for the Chinese National anthem.



With less than a week left to the end of the Games, the rousing 'March of the volunteers' has been played in venues across Jakarta and Palembang 80 times (It was 75 at the time I started writing this piece and likely a lot more by the time you finish reading it). That's about 30 percent of all anthem plays over the course of the Games so far.