China at its door, India plans to upgrade air operations capability in eastern Ladakh

At a time when China is expeditiously building its capability to operate fighters near eastern Ladakh, India is also considering expanding its capability to operate fixed-wing aircraft from facilities near the border with China.India has been considering multiple options of developing airfields in eastern Ladakh including Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), Fukche and Nyoma which are at a distance of few minutes from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.As the first news crew to have been allowed to cover the Indian Air Force (IAF) operations in forward areas, team ANI visited the Nyoma Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) to see operations of the Apache attack helicopters, Chinook heavy-lift helicopters and the Garud special forces operations from Mi-17 helicopters.Speaking exclusively to ANI, IAF's Group Captain Ajay Rathi explained the importance of having an advanced landing ground such as Nyoma."Nyoma ALG has strategic importance due to its close proximity to Line of Actual Control. It bridges the critical gap between Leh airfield and the LAC enabling quick movement of men and material in eastern Ladakh, overcoming terrain friction," Rathi said.The Nyoma airbase Chief Operations Officer said the ALG will "further help in quicker access to the heights and sustenance operations thereafter. The air operations infrastructure at Nyoma enhances the Op capability of forces."He said, "It also improves connectivity for the entire population in the eastern Ladakh region."