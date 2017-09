Let this be clear to those who might not be so acquainted with the backstory:



This isn't China at 68; the nation as a national construct has been around since the Qin dynasty. This is the Chinese communist regime, which has blatantly whitewashed its bloody rise to power and subsequent atrocities against humankind, at 68.



Now, it seems that the CCP regime is attempting to hijack the legitimacy of the Chinese nation by trumpeting itself as a representative of "China". The day that the CCP is overthrown and its leaders jailed would be the day that the nation can get rid of the Oct 1st "national day" and the farce that it has become.

Click to expand...