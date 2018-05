President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping pose for a photo following a successful bilateral meeting at the Boao State Guesthouse



The President made the statement as he criticized the United States anew, recalling how some American senators filed a bill to block arms export to the Philippines a year ago.



Duterte, in a speech in Davao City, reiterated that due to this development, he decided to go to China and Russia for help. He then praised the two world superpowers for extending assistance without asking for anything in return.



“To this day, ni papel o lapis walang hiningi ang China pati Russia (China and Russia have not asked for anything, even a piece of paper or a pencil) ,”Duterte said.



Duterte also explained that he decided to approach China and Russia so there will be guarantee that someone will help the Philippines when the time comes.



He said that China assured him that they will come when he calls them for help.



“Bakit ko nilagay diyan? Mas mabuting may garantiya ako. Kung tutulong man ang America, which I doubt, meronsila ‘yung mga missile-missile (Why did I get them?It’s better that I have a guarantee. If America decides to help, which I doubt, these two countries have missiles) ,” he said.



“They [America] have lost so many wars . So China said, ‘We will protect you. We will not allow the Philippines to be destroyed.

Nanditolang kami at kung gusto mo, anytime, tawagin mo kami (

We are just here, call us anytime