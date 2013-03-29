/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

China Arctic/Antarctic Science, Technology and Industry: News & Discussions

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by cirr, Mar 29, 2013.

Page 1 of 9
  1. Mar 29, 2013 #1
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,339
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2012
    Ratings:
    +22 / 50,547 / -4
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    China to build two more Antarctic bases: officials
    Agence France-Presse
    March 29, 2013 06:45

    China is to build two extra research stations in Antarctica, where it currently has three facilities, the State Oceanic Administration confirmed on Friday.

    A summer base, to be used between December and March, will be built between two of its existing stations -- Kunlun and Zhongshan -- on the frozen continent, the official Xinhua news agency said.

    Kunlun is on the summit of the East Antarctic ice sheet while Zhongshan is 1,280 kilometres away on the Antarctic coast.

    The new station will be used to study geology, glaciers, geomagnetism and atmospheric science, Xinhua added.

    A new all-year base will also be built in Victoria Land, on the Ross Sea, for multi-disciplinary research on bio-ecology and satellite remote sensing, it said.

    An SOA official confirmed the Xinhua report to AFP.

    An expedition team is carrying out site inspections and both are to be finished by 2015, the report added.

    China's third existing base, the Great Wall Station, is on King George island off the Antarctic Peninsula.

    About 30 countries, all members of the 1959 Antarctic Treaty, operate research bases in Antarctica. The pact aims to reduce the likelihood of confrontations over territorial disputes there.

    On the other side of the world, China is looking to expand its presence in the Arctic, which is thought could harbour huge natural resources and serve as a shipping route to Europe.

    The Antarctic, the target of more than 80 percent of China's polar expeditions, is China's main polar focus, a report released last year by Swedish think tank the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said&#12290;

    China to build two more Antarctic bases: officials
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  2. Oct 17, 2014 #2
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,626
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,873 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Scientists discuss China's 31st Antarctic expedition
    Reporter: Ning Hong 丨 CCTV.com

    10-16-2014 07:45 BJT


    Chinese scientists have gathered in the eastern city of Qingdao for a symposium on polar research. China’s next expedition to the Antarctic, and the country’s role in polar science and exploration were high on the agenda.

    Since 1984, China has sent out 30 Antarctic expeditions and established four research stations. Scientists are gathering in Qingdao to discuss the significant achievements made and the top objectives ahead. High on the list of talks is the 31st Antarctic expedition, due to set off from Shanghai at the end of the month.

    "We are planning to bring in aircraft to provide support for research and logistics. We are also going to equip Kunlun station and make it habitable during the summer, and explore the site of the fifth research station," Zhang Tijun, head of station operation, Polar Research Institute Of China, said.

    In 1986, China became a full member of the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research. China has since played an increasingly active role in international cooperation on polar research.

    "Cooperation in ocean science is very important. In fact, there are very few scientific ice breakers, maybe half a dozen in the world, and China has one. So the countries need to cooperate and share their observations because ships can only be in one place at a time and there are so few of them. And through cooperating we get a much better understanding of what changes are taking place in Arctic Ocean," Professor David Hik from Biological Sciences, Univ. Of Alberta, said.

    With climate change looming high on the list of global issues, China’s role in polar research and exploration is of vital importance.

    China’s polar research has seen remarkable achievements. And yet there is still vast untapped potential. Against the current backdrop of climate change and closer international cooperation, China’s exploration in this field faces great challenges and great opportunities.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  3. Oct 28, 2014 #3
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,339
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2012
    Ratings:
    +22 / 50,547 / -4
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    China reportedly to build Antarctic airfield

    AFP-JIJI

    28.10.2014

    BEIJING – China is to build its own airfield in Antarctica, media reported Monday, as Beijing continues to expand its footprint in the most remote corners of the globe.

    The airstrip will be built to assist China’s four research stations on the frozen continent, the Beijing Evening News said, without giving details such as runway length or capacity.

    “China has built four Antarctic research stations, but does not have its own fixed-wing airport,” the newspaper said.

    Researchers “must rely on maritime transport,” it said, which is “seriously affecting the ability of scientific exploration.”

    The facility will be built near China’s Zhongshan Station, it said without citing a source.

    Zhongshan is on the Antarctic coast near the Larsemann Hills, south-west of Australia.

    State media said in April that the Xue Long (Snow Dragon) icebreaker had completed China’s 30th expedition to Antarctica, three decades after the first Chinese mission to the continent.

    The ship will leave Shanghai on Thursday for another expedition south that will develop the airport plans, the Beijing Evening News said.

    About 30 countries, all members of the 1959 Antarctic Treaty, operate research bases in Antarctica. The pact aims to reduce the likelihood of confrontations over territorial disputes there.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  4. Oct 28, 2014 #4
    RKO

    RKO FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    924
    Joined:
    Sep 18, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 584 / -5
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    man....!!! Even Antarctic was once ruled by Hans dynasty!!!
     
  5. Oct 28, 2014 #5
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,626
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,873 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    China plans to build a fifth Antarctic Station, by the way.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  6. Oct 28, 2014 #6
    cirr

    cirr ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,339
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2012
    Ratings:
    +22 / 50,547 / -4
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Now you are being extremely naughty and silly。:D
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  7. May 20, 2015 #7
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,626
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,873 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Tale of China's scientific expedition to Antarctic

    With the establishment of the Antarctic Great Wall Station 30 years ago, China became the 18th country with a research station on the continent of Antarctica. 30 years on, China has built another three research stations - Antarctic Zhongshan Station, Antarctic Kunlun Station, and Antarctic Taishan Station. China now plans to build a fifth Antarctic research station on Inexpressible Island.

    With the Xuelong icebreaking research vessel, China's 31th Antarctic Expedition arrived on the continent of Antarctic and completed all its research tasks. The Xuelong sailed 30 thousand nautical miles on this Antarctic expedition that lasted 163 days.

    A reporter with People's Daily Online, Wang Hailin, wants to share some photos of the scientists on the continent.

    http://en.people.cn/n/2015/0520/c98649-8894964.html

    FOREIGN201505201039000054011790038.jpg
    Splendid southern lights(Photo/Cui Penghui)

    1. Going to Fildes Peninsula by Hercules C130

    FOREIGN201505201041000206781263993.jpg
    At Punta Arenas, Wang took the Chilean Air Force's Hercules C130 bound for Fildes Peninsula.(People's Daily/Wang Hailin)

    FOREIGN201505201041000522345580367.jpg
    The interior of the Hercules C130(People's Daily/Wang Hailin)

    2. The colorful life of staff at the Antarctic research stations in winter

    FOREIGN201505201045000230162568071.jpg
    The overwinter expedition teams host a sports meeting that incorporates table tennis and four other athletic events. China won two gold medals at this sports meeting.(Photo contributed to People's Daily)

    FOREIGN201505201047000477432778268.jpg
    The overwinter expedition teams host a sports meeting that incorporates table tennis and four other athletic events. China won two gold medals at this sports meeting.(Photo contributed to People's Daily)
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  8. Jun 8, 2015 #8
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,626
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,873 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Chinese robofish swim in antarctic water
    June 06, 2015

    BEIJING, June 6 -- A China-made robofish has "swum" in antarctic waters for the first time collecting data for polar water quality research, the makers of the submersible said Friday.

    The robofish, a fish-shaped device for polar ocean exploration, had a "steady and good swim" in water at a temperature of minus 40 degrees celsius, while its sensor collected real-time water data, according to the Beijing University of Technology.

    The swimming tests were conducted from October to April this year. The simulated fish also dived in the arctic in 2012.

    The tests provided material for tudy of polar waters and will be an important reference for design of more advanced robofish, the university said.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  9. Oct 27, 2015 #9
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,626
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,873 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    China Mulls Routine Navigation through Arctic Waters to Europe
    2015-10-27

    Shipping experts are considering routine navigation through Arctic waters to link China and Europe, a shortcut to bypass the route that passes through the Malacca Strait and Suez Canal.

    Earlier this month, Chinese vessel Yong Sheng finished a record-setting round trip from Europe to north China by sailing through the Arctic waters of the Northeast Passage and docking at Tianjin Port.

    The cargo ship is the first Chinese merchant ship to sail from Europe to China via the Northeast Passage, an icy path north of Russia and Scandinavia.

    Yong Sheng sailed nearly 20 thousand nautical miles, or over 37 thousand kilometers during the 55-day voyage.

    Many experts expect the Arctic passage to become the next "golden waterway" for trade between China and Europe.

    The 19,000-tonne vessel first started its journey from Dalian to Rotterdam on August 8, 2013, sailing through the Northeast Passage and shortening the traditional shipping time by nine days.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  10. Feb 11, 2016 #10
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,626
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,873 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    China to further explore Antarctic, deep sea this year
    Source:Xinhua Published: 2016-2-9 14:07:52

    China will explore the Antarctic and the deep sea with newly-developed equipment this year, the State Oceanic Administration (SOA) said.

    The SOA will establish an air service team for Antarctic exploration, which will help form a full monitoring platform of the land, sea and air.

    Technology and equipment adapted to the polar environment as well as monitoring and application service systems will be developed, the SOA said.

    The SOA will also carry out a pilot deep-sea mining project, as well as exploration and deep-sea biological diversity research. An application service platform based on the homemade manned deep-sea submersible, and a deep-sea space station will be built.

    In addition, the SOA will also conduct the 7th Arctic research expedition in 2016 and will try to arrange a joint Arctic Ocean expedition with Russia for the first time.

    Zhang Zhanhai, head of the department of strategic planning and economy, said the administration will advance innovative development patterns for the ocean economy involving Internet and big data, and a number of state oceanic laboratories will be built.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  11. Feb 13, 2016 #11
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,626
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,873 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    Antarctic air squadron to be set up
    China Daily, February 13, 2016

    [​IMG]
    A penguin is seen in front of Chinese icebreaker Xuelong, or Snow Dragon, docked at an ice cover area of the South Pole. The icebreaker is on China's 31st scientific expedition to Antarctica. [Photo from official Weibo of CCTV]

    China will set up an Antarctic air squadron this year to support its scientific expeditions to the polar region, according to the State Oceanic Administration.

    It did not disclose details about the squadron, but said it is aimed at supporting polar exploration and will serve as an air observation platform.

    China will continue to develop technologies and equipment to improve research on remote sensing and oceanography, the administration said in a statement on Friday.

    The research vessel and icebreaker Xuelong, which is being used for China's 32nd Antarctic expedition, left Shanghai on Nov 7 for a 159-day round trip of 55,500 kilometers.

    A 277-strong team from more than 80 domestic institutions are conducting research and experiments in Antarctica.

    During the mission, researchers are making a final survey for China's fifth Antarctic station site at Victoria Land on the Ross Sea, mapping the site and assessing the ecological and environmental impacts.

    They will also perform scientific experiments at China's Changcheng, Zhongshan, Taishan and Kunlun stations, as well as at Prydz Bay, on the Ross Sea, on the Amundsen Sea and the Antarctic Peninsula.

    For the first time, members of the expedition used a fixed wing aircraft during their stay in the Antarctic.

    The plane, which was bought from the United States and is now maintained by a Canadian company, carried out airborne remote sensing and telemetry tasks before leaving for Canada last week. Previously, China had used only helicopters for its polar expeditions.

    Sun Bo, deputy head of the Polar Research Institute of China, said the country is training pilots, ground support staff members and scientific instrument operators for fixed-wing polar aircraft so they can operate and manage China's polar aircraft fleet.

    Meanwhile, the State Oceanic Administration said it will launch several deep-sea projects this year involving seabed mining experiments, biological diversity research and deep-water exploration.

    A deep-sea exploration station is also included in the administration's equipment development plan.

    The country will send its seventh research mission to the Arctic this year and is planning the first Sino-Russian Arctic mission, it said.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  12. Jul 18, 2016 #12
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,626
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,873 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    More Chinese ships to travel on Arctic route
    Xinhua, July 18, 2016

    The China COSCO Shipping Corporation, the world's largest maritime carrier, will send more cargo vessels on Arctic voyages through the Northeast Passage.

    COSCO's freighter Yongsheng set out Saturday in northern port city of Tianjin for Britain, according to an online news release.

    The ship will travel through the Arctic Ocean shipping route for the third time following voyages in 2015 and 2013, when it became China's first commercial vessel to explore the Northeast Passage.

    At least two more huge freighters will travel on the route in August in separate voyages, said the company.

    An Arctic trip can be shortened by one third of the conventional Malacca-Suez route. The COSCO said the Arctic shipping route will promote China-Europe trade.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  13. Oct 19, 2016 #13
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,626
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,873 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    China is not an Arctic state, geographically. Nonetheless, it has considerable interest in the development of the Arctic region. Accordingly, although China's Arctic strategy is a new one and needs further refinement to eventually have a national Arctic strategy, especially from 2009 onwards when China became a permanent observer in the Arctic Circle, it has shown great scientific, political and strategic interest.

    The Arctic is important for China from three main respects: Location (geography), minerals and fisheries, and shipping routes.

    This thread is dedicated to Arctic developments as they relate to China.

    ***

    Confusion over details of China firm’s mine investment

    One of Greenland’s most important mining projects has landed a key investor from China. The news, however, has been overshadowed by conflicting reports about the terms of the deal

    October 13, 2016 - Arctic Journal

    Greenland’s Kvanefjeld project is known for kicking up its fair share of debate. Mostly, it has been for geological reasons: the site could be world's second largest deposit of rare earths, key inputs for many high-tech products. But uranium is also found in the area, and, in 2013, the national assembly adopted a law permitting radioactive minerals to be mined, allowing the project to proceed.

    The measure passed by a single vote, however, and opponents of the mine have continued to work against it, citing the threat radioactive dust created by the operation poses to a nearby town.

    With the announcement last week that Shenghe Mining, a state-controlled Chinese firm, had agreed to purchase a share of Greenland Minerals and Energy, the firm developing the project, the discussion has become less about what is in the ground and more about what are the true details of the agreement between the two companies.

    In their respective announcements, both state that Shenghe will purchase a 12.5% share of GME. Shenghe’s announcement, written in Chinese, also states that the company has been granted an option to purchase 60% of GME.

    GME’s announcement, published in English, does not mention the option. It blames any confusion about whether Shenghe has the right to purchase more of the company on the Danish media, which it says failed to properly interpret Shenghe’s announcement.

    “Shenghe is just looking to become a shareholder in Greenland Minerals and Energy Ltd. We will then commence cooperation to enhance the project,” John Mair, GME’s s managing director, said in a written statement sent to Sermitsiaq, a Greenlandic weekly published by The Arctic Journal’s parent company.

    Politiken, the Danish news outlet that first reported that difference between the two annoucements, said it based its report on a translation by a Chinese speaker with legal experience.

    Another comparison, this one by, Jichang Lulu, who has written extensively about China’s engagement with the North, found that the Shenghe version contains two passages stating the company had been granted an option.

    Although ambiguous in an English translation (“After the Kvanefjeld project has obtained an exploitation permit and completed technical optimisation, on the basis of commercial terms that will be negotiated between the two sides, Shenghe Resources may choose to acquire an interest in the project not exceeding 60%.”), the language in the original version (“在科瓦内湾项目取得采矿证且技术优化完成后，基于双方届时洽谈的商业条款，盛和资源可选择收购不超过60%项目权益.”), would, according to Jichang Lulu, indicate that GME was under no obligation to honour a Shenghe request to purchase more shares.

    Shenghe, Mr Mair confirmed, does indeed hope to be a “long-term” partner in the project, and will consider further investments based on the mine’s performance. But, he added in his statement to Sermitsiaq, “this depends on the outcomes of a number of endeavours and activities. There are no contractual obligations on either party, beyond Shenghe becoming a 12.5% shareholder in (GME).”

    Mr Mair viewed Shenghe’s involvement in the Kvanefjeld project as “positive for Greenland”, and wrote that the firm believed it marked the beginning of “a positive co-operation”.

    But the deal also benefits GME, particularly if it includes a purchase option, reckons Jichang Lulu. If it would have made sense for the company to to talk that aspect up, downplaying it does to, given the controversy over the mine, which ranges well beyond environmental concerns.

    Shenghe, for example, is just the latest Chinese mining firm to purchase a significant share of a Greenlandic mining project in recent years. In January 2015, for example, General Nice took over the Isua project, one of the world’s largest deposits of Iron ore.

    Though welcomed by many in Greenland for their potential to get the country’s mining industry off the ground, such investments also raise security concerns, particularly in Copenhagen, which retains responsibility for Greenland’s foreign affairs.

    Greenland’s Mining Ministry last week said it will investigate the discrepancy between the two announcements. It may find that the investment has less to do with politics than it does with business. China already holds a near monopoly on rare earths. Shenghe’s investment, though a marginal $3 million, could turn out to be a good down payment on keeping it that way.

    ***

    Greenland will hopefully eventually assume full independence from the Colonial Denmark entity and make its own sovereign cost benefit assessment.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
  14. Oct 19, 2016 #14
    long_

    long_ SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,803
    Joined:
    Jul 7, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 9,883 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Russia has invited China to participate in the development of Arctic resources
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  15. Oct 26, 2016 #15
    TaiShang

    TaiShang ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,626
    Joined:
    Apr 30, 2014
    Ratings:
    +69 / 78,873 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    Taiwan, Province Of China
    China Can Play Key Role in Arctic Shipping

    [​IMG]

    By MarEx 2015-03-21

    By Heidar Gudjonsson and Egill Thor Nielsson

    At their best, Arctic shipping routes connect the world’s largest economies in the Atlantic and Pacific via more profitable, shorter, faster and thus more environmentally friendly trade routes than conventional shipping lanes. Arctic shipping can cut distance between Shanghai and Europe by up to 40 percent, and in this decade vessels transiting through the Northern Sea Route (NSR), by the shores of Russia, have gone from four in 2010, peaking at 71 in 2013 and down to 31 in 2014.

    Heavy ice conditions, skeptical insurance companies and a sluggish global economy are the most common explanations given for last year’s slump. What is apparent is that shipping companies and other stakeholders will have to show more commitment for any significant developments to take place in Arctic shipping, and Asia can play a key role.

    China tries the icy waters

    There is no established transcontinental container network through the Arctic Ocean. In 2013, China’s largest shipping company, COSCO, became the first to pilot a container-transporting vessel through NSR when its multipurpose vessel M/V Yong Sheng carried 16,740 tons of general cargo (steel and heavy equipment) from Dalian to Rotterdam. China has shown an increasing interest in Arctic shipping as it could prove transformative for the world’s most important trade routes between Asia and North America and Asia and Northern Europe, which account for around 60 percent of transcontinental TEU cargo volumes in 2013.

    Iceland and China have developed firm bilateral cooperation on Arctic issues under the Framework Agreement on Arctic Cooperation signed by the two governments in April 2012 during an official visit by the former Premier of China, Wen Jiabao, to Iceland. A memorandum of understanding in the field of marine and polar science and technology signed on the same occasion led to China’s sole icebreaker, R/V Xuelong (aka Snow Dragon), visiting Iceland in August 2012 at the invitation of the President and Government of Iceland.

    This was Xuelong’s first official visit to an Arctic state and the first time a Chinese-flagged vessel crossed the Arctic Ocean, first via the NSR and returning via the Central Arctic Route (CAR). Xuelong’s fifth Chinese National Arctic Research Expedition showcased the CAR’s future viability as the shortest shipping route between East Asia and North Europe.

    [​IMG]
    HE Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, President of Iceland, welcomes R/V Xuelong to Reykjavik (photo: CHINARE5)

    In September 2012, Captain Wei Jiafu, then Chairman of COSCO, visited Iceland with a delegation to analyze the potential of Arctic shipping, and in October 2013 Li Yunpeng, President of COSCO, presented the company’s Arctic vision at the inaugural Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik. In January 2014, COSCO and Eimskip (an Icelandic transportation company) reached an agreement on future cooperation relating to potential Arctic sailings; however a cooperation agreement signed in parallel on transportation in the North Atlantic and international reefer forwarding carries more weight for now.

    In July 2014, Iceland became the first European country to ratify a Free Trade Agreement with China and in 2013 People's Bank of China and Central Bank of Iceland renewed a bilateral currency swap agreement, worth $570 million with a three-year maturity, which further promotes bilateral trade and direct investment.

    Iceland as a Northern entry

    Iceland’s central Atlantic location in the northern hemisphere makes it an ideal northern entry to Europe from East Asia. In a similar fashion as the Port of Piraeus in Greece has become, and thrived as, it could be COSCO’s southern gateway to Europe. Since COSCO’s first involvement at the end of 2008, the port has become Mediterranean’s third largest in terms of container traffic, handling a total of almost 3.7 million containers in 2014 up from 450,000 TEU in 2009. The total worth of COSCO’s investments will soon reach €500 million ($530 million) and the port should, in a few years’ time, handle up to 6.2 million TEU per year, which would make it one of Europe’s five largest ports.

    It is highly unlikely that there would be one single Atlantic Arctic transshipment port servicing everything. A case in point can be found in how ports have developed in both Asia and Europe, where there is not a sole service hub in each continent. In 2013, nine of the world’s 10 busiest ports were in Asia, with multiple hubs growing rapidly and sometimes in close proximity to each other, while Europe’s leading ports in Hamburg, Rotterdam and Antwerp (almost in each other’s backyard) furthermore underpin the probability of there being several Arctic ports in future.

    Iceland could be developed over time as a transshipment hub in the Atlantic Arctic, expanding infrastructure according to needs as the international shipping network expands through the NSR, then the North West Passage (NWP) and finally the CAR. Iceland is not the prime Atlantic destination for the NSR, where Murmansk, Kirkenes or perhaps Rotterdam could make more feasible transshipment hubs, or for the NWP, where St. John's, Maine or Nuuk are likelier candidates. However, Iceland’s ice-free ports would be the best destination for the CAR and could link NSR cargoes bound for Europe and North America as well as NWP cargoes bound for Europe.

    [​IMG]Arctic Shipping Routes (photo: Arctic Portal)

    Disrupting the status quo

    Transportation is the foundation of international business, and it would be of great benefit if shipping, the most economical form of transport, would once more find a way to reduce the costs of moving goods between continents. This has been the case in the past, for example, following technological advances from the industrial revolution starting in the 18th century, with the building of the Suez Canal in the 19th century and the invention of the container in the 1950s.

    However, the international shipping network is very rigid. As with many other networks, it is difficult to disrupt, and the question is rather how to link efficiently into it rather than to try to build a competing one. Traffic in the Arctic will grow on its own, but it will also provide new links to the existing transcontinental network.

    Transcontinental shipping through the Arctic Ocean has started on a very small scale, but judging by current indicators it may still be a few decades before it will be commercially viable. Many uncertainties of a legal, environmental, economic, social, political and technological nature remain regarding the future feasibility of Arctic shipping. Further infrastructure development in the area is needed, not only for intercontinental transits but also to meet the needs of increased coastal traffic. However, the current situation is not set in stone, and with coherent international initiatives Arctic shipping can become a lucrative business quickly.

    Asian shipping companies are likeliest to be the catalysts for change. It makes sense for them to expand their networks to new hubs in North America and Europe, the Port of Piraeus being a case in point. But the question remains, who is willing to allocate the necessary time and resources needed in order to reap the benefits of connecting the Arctic shipping routes to the international shipping network? - MarEx
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
Page 1 of 9
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)