China-Arab strategic partnership reaching new level, aims at building community with shared future: FM

By Global TimesPublished: Mar 10, 2022 10:04 PMZhao Lijian Photo: Ministry of Foreign AffairsChina highly appreciates resolutions adopted by successive meetings of the League of Arab States Council at the level of foreign ministers on strengthening relations with China during the past many years, when China's diplomatic efforts to peacefully resolve regional crises were highly praised, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.This also fully reflects the high level of the strategic partnership between the two sides and the broad consensus between China and Arab states in resolving regional issues, Zhao said during a press conference in Beijing.The 157th session of the League of Arab States Council at the level of foreign ministers was held on Wednesday, applauding China's diplomatic efforts in promoting peaceful resolution of regional crises, welcoming Saudi Arabia to host the first Arab-China summit in 2022, and emphasizing its willingness to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)."Going forward, China is ready to make good preparations for the China-Arab Summit, inject more momentum into bilateral ties and join hands to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era," said Zhao.As State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during China's ongoing two sessions, China has never sought any geopolitical self-interest in the Middle East, and has no intention to fill the so-called power vacuum, Zhao noted.The Middle East belongs to people in the region, and the right to safeguard the security and development of the Middle East should be completely handed over to the people there.China has always pursued "two supports", that is, to support Middle East countries to resolve regional security issues through solidarity and cooperation, and to support the people of the Middle East to independently explore their own development paths, Zhao said.The remarks come as China-Arab relations have continued to show vigor and vitality despite the headwinds caused by the Covid19 pandemic.Last year, China remained the largest trading partner of the Arab countries, with bilateral trade reaching about $330 billion, a year-on-year increase of about 37 percent.Key projects under the BRI between China and Arab countries are progressing in an orderly manner, and high-tech cooperation in 5G, artificial intelligence, aerospace and other high-tech cooperation is increasing.