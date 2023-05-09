China April trade surplus with US at $29.68 billion, up from $27.6 billion in March​

beijingwalker
May 9, 2023
China's trade surplus with the United States hit $29.68 billion in April, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.
That was up from a $27.6 billion trade surplus with the country in March.
