Experts believe that such a system is a perfect complement to high-speed rail, which runs at 350 km/h; civil aircraft fly between 800 and 1,000 km/h.

By Sun Wenyu ( People's Daily Online ) 15:11, January 26, 2018On Jan. 25, China approved a technical plan for a 600 kilometer-an-hour high-speed magnetic levitation train, said CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd, the initiator of the research project.The technical plan was reviewed by 19 academicians and experts. After queries and discussion, the reviewing team affirmed the plan and approved it unanimously.As a new and cutting-edge transit technology, high-speed magnetic levitation railway has attracted huge attention. Japan’s superconducting magnetic levitation train reached a topof 603 km/h, and the German-designed vehicle can hit 505 km/h.A 600 km/h magnetic levitation system and its engineering application are still a whole new area for China.According to the plan, the first Chinese-made high-speed maglev sample train will roll off the production line in 2020 and complete a 5-kilometer test run.