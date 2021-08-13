China approves first mixed-vaccine trial as Delta spreads - France 24 China approves first mixed-vaccine trial as Delta spreads

Issued on: 11/08/2021

Beijing (AFP)

China's drug regulator has approved the country's first mixed-vaccine trial, a company involved in the study said, as the rapid spread of the Delta variant raises concern about the efficacy of domestically produced jabs.

The trial will test the efficacy of combining an "inactivated" vaccine made by China's Sinovac with a DNA-based one, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

The statement was put out by Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou, Inovio's trial partner in China.

Preclinical work has found that "two different vaccine applications... produce an even stronger and more balanced immune response", Advaccine chairman Wang Bin said in the statement.

There are several types of Covid vaccines, including those using an inactivated or weakened virus to generate an immune response, and more cutting-edge RNA- or DNA-based jabs that use engineered versions of the coronavirus' genetic code to create a protein that safely prompts an immune response.

China is battling its worst coronavirus outbreak in months, with officials saying many of those infected had already been vaccinated.

Beijing is yet to approve any foreign vaccines for domestic use.

© 2021 AFP