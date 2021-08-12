China 'appreciates' Pakistan's efforts in probing Dasu terrorist attack

China appreciates the efforts made by Pakistan in investigating the Dasu terrorist attack, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a media briefing after the Pakistani government said Indian and Afghan intelligence agencies were apparently involved in the attack in the northern Pakistan region that killed nine Chinese nationals on July 14.India's intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and Afghanistan's intelligence agency, National Directorate of Security (NDS), were behind the attack, Pakistani media reported on Thursday citing Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.Hua said that the probe had seen major progress within a short period. "China pays great attention to this and expresses appreciation to Pakistan's active efforts," she said.Further investigation by Pakistan is still ongoing, Hua said.China and Pakistan will follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ascertain all the facts and truth, and hold the culprits accountable and bring them to justice, she said.In the meantime, she said both countries will keep strengthening security cooperation mechanisms to ensure the safety of Chinese projects, people and institutions in Pakistan.Hua said terrorism is the common enemy of all mankind. "China firmly opposes any force using terrorism to seek geopolitical gains and calls on countries in the region to collaborate in eradicating all terrorist organizations so as to uphold common security and development interests of all countries."(With input from Xinhua)