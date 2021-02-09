China Appreciates Pakistan And The UAE’s Positions On Xinjiang And Uyghurs Webin added that since 2018, more than 1,200 people from over 100 states ha

Shahzaz ud din
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jun 12, 2017
- 7,474
- 14
- Country
-
- Location
-
China Appreciates Pakistan And The UAE’s Positions On Xinjiang And Uyghurs
Webin added that since 2018, more than 1,200 people from over 100 states had visited Xinjiang.
By Omair Kamran On Feb 9, 2021
0
Share
The Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Webin.
China appreciated the position upheld by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday regarding the development in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).
This was informed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin.
The Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry appreciated the positive remarks made by Mushahid Hussain Syed, the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Emirati Ambassador to China, Ali Al Dhaheri.
He said that China appreciates the “objective and unbiased position” upheld by the Pakistani and the Emirati sides.
Webin expressed that Chairman Hussain and Ambassador Dhaheri both spoke about their first-hand experience in Xinjiang during the interviews, which reflected the ‘real’ situation in Xinjiang.
“It has also proven that the lies on Xinjiang concocted by a handful of anti-China elements in the West are nothing but a farce to malign and smear China. Their attempts to interfere in China’s internal affairs will not succeed,” he added.
Webin added that since 2018, more than 1,200 people from over 100 states had visited Xinjiang.
These included UN officials, foreign diplomats posted in China, some countries’ permanent representatives to Geneva, journalists, and religious groups, he said.
Webin added that since 2018, more than 1,200 people from over 100 states had visited Xinjiang.
By Omair Kamran On Feb 9, 2021
0
Share
China appreciated the position upheld by Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday regarding the development in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).
This was informed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin.
The Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry appreciated the positive remarks made by Mushahid Hussain Syed, the Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, and the Emirati Ambassador to China, Ali Al Dhaheri.
He said that China appreciates the “objective and unbiased position” upheld by the Pakistani and the Emirati sides.
Webin expressed that Chairman Hussain and Ambassador Dhaheri both spoke about their first-hand experience in Xinjiang during the interviews, which reflected the ‘real’ situation in Xinjiang.
“It has also proven that the lies on Xinjiang concocted by a handful of anti-China elements in the West are nothing but a farce to malign and smear China. Their attempts to interfere in China’s internal affairs will not succeed,” he added.
Webin added that since 2018, more than 1,200 people from over 100 states had visited Xinjiang.
These included UN officials, foreign diplomats posted in China, some countries’ permanent representatives to Geneva, journalists, and religious groups, he said.