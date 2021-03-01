China Appears to Warn India: Push Too Hard and the Lights Could Go Out

As this is a second thread I suppose I have to thank you as well







So effectively China govt controls the systems bought from China and can be remotely shut off.

This applies to all countries including all the western countries and east European companies and even Pakistan



So effectively China is confirming what Trump had been ranting about. Chinese 5g and power software is in the hands of the CCP and anyone not following Beijings diktats are likely to have their countries shut down.





This is excellent news and good to know . BUYERS BEWARE THE CCP IS WATCHING AND HAS A KILL SWITCH IN ITS HANDS



We must thank Taimoor Khan profusely for bringing this to the attention of all here . AND NOW APTLY NAMED FOOLS NIGHTMARE



We must publicise this as much as we can so everyone becomes aware of the consequences of buying Chinese.