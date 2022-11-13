China Appears To Be Working on a Clone of NASA’s Mars Ingenuity Helicopter

Hamartia Antidote
China Appears to Be Working on a Clone of NASA's Mars Helicopter
"More Familiarity than Ingenuity, but more the merrier."
futurism.com
Where have we seen this one before?
China's National Space Science Center (CNNSC) has shown off a prototype for a "Mars cruise drone" that looks extremely familiar.
The image shared by the science center shows a small rotorcraft with two large blades sitting on a table — seemingly heavily inspired by NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter, as SpaceNews reporter Andrew Jones pointed out on Twitter.
"The fun way to put it would be that it is the opposite of 'Ingenuity,'" Jones joked. "More Familiarity than Ingenuity, but more the merrier."
Imitation, after all, is the sincerest form of flattery.
Scanning MarsThe drone, described in an announcement by CNNSC, will be outfitted with a spectrometer to presumably scan the geographical features of the Martian landscape.
Beyond that, the statement is pretty thin on details. Futurism has reached out to the CNNSC for further comment.
China has extensive plans for exploration of the Red Planet. Earlier this year, China revealed that it aims to send its first crewed mission to Mars as soon as 2033.
NASA Ingenuity helicopter (currently flying on Mars)
