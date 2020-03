Coronavirus outbreak: ‘I don't take responsibility at all' Trump says on lag in COVID-19 testing

This report is not very accurate, Li actually said SARS was back, which later turned out to be not true, it was an unknown virus and no one knew what it was or if it can be transmitted from human to human and how if so, and how deadly it was, everything was unknown back then.Trump is the "chosen one", he can't be wrong.If something goes wrong, it can't Obama's fault, or democrats' fault, and of course, China's fault.