What's new

China announces success in land-based intermediate-range missile interception test

LKJ86

LKJ86

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 1, 2018
19,467
28
53,229
Country
China
Location
China
China announces success in land-based intermediate-range missile interception test
Source: Xinhua | 2021-02-05 00:20:35 | Editor: huaxia

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday successfully conducted a land-based intermediate-range missile interception test within its territories, said the Ministry of National Defense.

The test has reached the expected goals, the ministry said, adding that it was defensive in nature and did not target any country.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

striver44
Hypersonic Weapons Disruption of Status Quo
Replies
2
Views
504
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
F-22Raptor
Here's What The US Army's First Ever Operational Hypersonic Missile Unit Will Look Like
Replies
1
Views
855
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
S
INS Arihant isn’t going to insure India against nuclear blackmail, and Pakistan knows it
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
randomradio
randomradio
The SC
Allies Should Confront Imminent North Korean Nuclear Threat
Replies
14
Views
1K
salarsikander
salarsikander
cirr
Inside the Ring: China Preps for Space Warfare
Replies
0
Views
845
cirr
cirr

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom