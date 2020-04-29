China announces success in land-based intermediate-range missile interception test - Xinhua | English.news.cnChina announces success in land-based intermediate-range missile interception test
Source: Xinhua | 2021-02-05 00:20:35
BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday successfully conducted a land-based intermediate-range missile interception test within its territories, said the Ministry of National Defense.
The test has reached the expected goals, the ministry said, adding that it was defensive in nature and did not target any country.