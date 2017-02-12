What's new

China announced China-India border security talk failed, blaming India has unrealistic goals in the talks

PLA announced that it is entirely the India side's fault that the talk failed.

China kindly remind the Indians to forget about unrealistic goals, and back to maintain borderline stability, the India side should not test China's will to protect China's borderline and national security.

I just wonder when the shooting war begins and what kind of imaginative excuses Indians could come up with once China take New Delhi so India can have a even newer Delhi :crazy:

QQ图片20211011104410.png
 
PLA announced that it is entirely the India side's fault that the talk failed.

China kindly remind the Indians to forget about unrealistic goals, and back to maintain borderline stability, the India side should not test China's will to protect China's borderline and national security.

I just wonder when the shooting war begins and what kind of imaginative excuses Indians could come up with once China take New Delhi so India can have a even newer Delhi :crazy:

See this is the kind of attitude I want Pakistan to have with regards to India...

China doesn't give a flying **** to what Indians think of them. China comes in , captures thousands of kilometers of Indian territory and beasts Indian soldiers to pulp , yet all the Indians can do is cry in utter powerlessness.
 
See this is the kind of attitude I want Pakistan to have with regards to India...

China doesn't give a flying **** to what Indians think of them. China comes in , captures thousands of kilometers of Indian territory and beasts Indian soldiers to pulp , yet all the Indians can do is cry in utter powerlessness.
China is almost a superpower, Pak is not
Play the game to the best of your abilities, limitations and realities
 
See this is the kind of attitude I want Pakistan to have with regards to India...

China doesn't give a flying **** to what Indians think of them. China comes in , captures thousands of kilometers of Indian territory and beasts Indian soldiers to pulp , yet all the Indians can do is cry in utter powerlessness.
Pajeets made the biggest mistake of their lives when they tried to provoke china, thinking they are dealing with a nation ruled by the likes of the rulers like zardari, Nawaz and other traitors, who have sold out Pakistan for their personal gains.
No doubt there will be some statements issued by the backers of the indian Hindu fascist regime, pledging full support to them, but in the meanwhile, they would love it if the Chinese can humiliate India as much as possible. It will make it easy for them to use India as a Canon fodder in the future against china.
 
PLA has wrong idea about Indians. They should talk to any Chinese who have done business with Indians. It is the nature of Indians, not their reason, to make unrealistic demands. There is no point in negotiating with Indians, they only believe in fists and will soon forget getting punched.
 
I compared the line of captured Indian "soldiers" to migrant labourers, like those unfortunate workers who slave away at construction sites in Gulf petro-monarchies. Now I see that it was an unfair comparison
FBO-dgBXEAEMdeM.jpg

Compared to this wreckage, the abused workers look like a motivational poster
EGRAK6.2e16d0ba.fill-1200x630.jpg

Raj-Hindustani said:
Now time for cheerleaders and comments after paper tiger said something.
Click to expand...
That's it? You've been receiving a parade of "tight slaps" for two days straight and this is all you've got to say? I thought you were all off having your bovine "energy drinks" and would come back full of p*ss and vinegar, so to speak.
 
西部战区新闻发言人就中印第十三轮军长级会谈发表谈话

西部战区新闻发言人就中印第十三轮军长级会谈发表谈话
finance.sina.com.cn
Western Theater Spokesman Speaks on 13th Round of China-India Military Chief-level Talks

Original title: Western Theater spokesman on the thirteenth round of China-India military commander-level talks

Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesman for the Western Theater of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), said that on October 10, the two armies held the 13th round of military commander-level talks on the Chinese side of the Mordor/Chushul meeting point.

During the talks, the Chinese side made great efforts and fully demonstrated its sincerity to promote the de-escalation of the border situation from the perspective of maintaining the overall situation of relations between the two countries and the two armies, but the Indian side still insisted on unreasonable and unrealistic demands, which added difficulties to the negotiations.

I hope the Indian side will not misjudge the situation, cherish the current hard-won situation in the Sino-Indian border area, abide by the relevant agreements and consensus between the two militaries, show sincerity and action, and work together with the Chinese side to maintain peace and tranquility in the border area.
 
India’s insistence on full disengagement at remaining friction points followed by de-escalation is unreasonable and unrealistic, according to the Chinese. So what is their end goal? Is it just sabre-rattling and stonewalling peace talks ?
 
