China announced China-India border security talk failed, blaming India has unrealistic goals in the talks

PLA announced that it is entirely the India side's fault that the talk failed.
China kindly remind the Indians to forget about unrealistic goals, and back to maintain borderline stability, the India side should not test China's will to protect China's borderline and national security.
I just wonder when the shooting war begins and what kind of imaginative excuses Indians could come up with once China take New Delhi so India can have a even newer Delhi
