What's new

China and world's fastest metro train makes debut in Guangzhou

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,300
1
61,713
Country
China
Location
China
China and world's fastest metro train makes debut in Guangzhou
China and world's fastest metro train makes debut in Guangzhou, reports official media
PTILast Updated: Sep 26, 2020, 05:27 PM IST

Beijing: China's fastest subway train, travelling at 160 kms per hour, made its debut in southern Guangzhou city, official media reported on Saturday. The subway train will be put into service at Guangzhou Metro's No. 18 and No. 22 metro lines, which are still under construction.

Once it is put into service, it will take 25 minutes and 30 minutes from Nansha Free Trade Zone to the South Guangzhou train station and East Guangzhou train station, respectively, state-run Global Times reported.

The two lines will extend to Guangdong's Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Dongguan cities in the future.

The Guangzhou railway authority has ordered 40 such trains to run on its No. 18 and No. 22 lines from CRRC.

The next delivery after the first train will begin in October, the report said.


economictimes.indiatimes.com

China's fastest metro train makes debut in Guangzhou, reports official media

Once it is put into service, it will take 25 minutes and 30 minutes from Nansha Free Trade Zone to the South Guangzhou train station and East Guangzhou train station, respectively, state-run Global Times reported.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,300
1
61,713
Country
China
Location
China
Taiwan TV report, the world fastest metro train debuts in Guangzhou, the speed is 160km / per hour, tied with Beijing, Shanghai ranks 3rd, 120km / per hour, London 4th, 100km / per hour.
New York, 89km / per hour, Taipei, 80km / per hour

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,300
1
61,713
Country
China
Location
China
Taiwan TV is becoming worshippers of mainland technology and development nowaday, many reports are full of veiled envy and explicit admirations.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B CHINA TESTS PROTOTYPE OF WORLD’S FASTEST FLOATING MAGLEV TRAIN China & Far East 0
CHN Bamboo India’s lead over China as world’s fastest-growing economy will widen in coming years Central & South Asia 3
Austin Powers China trains now fastest in the world 350 km per h. America too poor to build bullet trains. World Affairs 25
beijingwalker World's fastest ro-ro passenger vessel delivered to Swedish buyer in south China World Affairs 2
onebyone China Evergrande invests in project to build world's fastest supercomputer China & Far East 3
haidian World Incredible Skills Driver Excavator China, Fastest Skill Heavy Equipment Operator World Affairs 1
beijingwalker China building world's fastest hypersonic wind tunnel Chinese Defence Forum 0
beijingwalker China Leads the Pack of World’s Fastest-growing Airports World Affairs 0
cirr China develops world's fastest unmanned boat China & Far East 0
onebyone China builds world’s fastest wind tunnel to test weapons that could strike US within 14 minutes China & Far East 8

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top