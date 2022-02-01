What's new

CHINA AND US TOP TWO FEED PRODUCING COUNTRIES IN ’21

January 31, 2022 By Julie Harker

China and the U.S. are the top two feed producing countries in Alltech’s 2022 Agri-Food Outlook. While the global COVID-19 pandemic has had major impacts on the agri-food sector, Alltech president Mark Lyons says there’s resilience in the industry and evidence of growth.

China produced upwards of 261 million metric tons in 2021 followed by the U.S, with more than 231 million. Brazil was third with 80 million and India fourth at 44 million metric tons.

China had the largest increase of nearly 9% as consolidation and modernization of the country’s feed industry continues.

The top 10 feed producing countries which also include Mexico, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Japan and Germany, produced 65% of the world’s feed production. Combined, those 10 countries’ feed production was more than four-percent higher, compared to the overall global growth of 2.3%.

Alltech’s annual feed production survey includes data from more than 140 countries and more than 28-thousand feed mills.

corrections. China the only top producing country in '21. the reason being that everything produced on america has dependencies on China while the reverse is not true.

as I said on the tesla thread, I own an american electric plug-in hybrid but is lithium ion battery AND electric motors are from China. ;)
 
