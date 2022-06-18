China and Turkey have invited Shah Mehmood Qureshi for Visit: Imran Khan

People are getting excited over FATF decision but removal will do f.a . in the short run. Over the medium it might make it easy for entities like PayPal and Amazon to business in Pakistan but even that remains to be seen. Short term issue for Pakistan is lack of access to USD liquidity which has arisen because Saudis, Arabs and Chinese are refusing to rollover loans given to Pakistan during IK's government.







It is fairly obvious that why China is not eager to help. They obviously don't want to help American tuttoos. Stance of Arabs is a bit puzzling. Perhaps, as some people are suggesting, money will come in return for recognising Israel. Perhaps there are other reasons such as these governments really did respect IK. Clearly USD liquidity would have been much better had IK survived which would mean stronger PKR and hence lower oil prices without even factoring lower priced oil imports from Russia.







Question remains why army went along despite being warned? I can think of few reasons:



1. Belief in almighty America



2. Personal gain that would benefit some senior leaders



3. Lack of smarts I.e. not understanding working of international political economy



4. Hubris I.e. we are smartest guys in the room. But surely they knew that China would not be happy with American tuttoos getting control of Pakistani government.



5. They really are American tuttoos



I have been racking my brain trying to come up with an answer but despite all the effort I cannot make sense of it. And behaviour of ISPR indicates that institution is in panic mode. This is not good for Pakistan. I hope and pray that army returns to its senses because otherwise we face very difficult situation.