This is because the differences between the United States and China are stark and fundamental. They can barely be managed by negotiations and can never really be assuaged.

For the United States, world power all began with the Caribbean, and for China, it all begins with the South China Sea.

China is the pacing threat the U.S. military now measures itself against.

The fact is, since President Richard Nixon went to China in 1972, U.S. policy toward the Pacific has been notably consistent whatever party has held the White House, and the turn against China has likewise been a bipartisan affair—and thus unlikely to be dramatically affected by any impeachment or presidential election.

And because economic tensions with China will never significantly lessen, they will only inflame the military climate.

In order to understand what is going on, we have to stop artificially separating U.S.-China trade tensions and U.S.-China military tensions.

Keep in mind that technology encourages this conflict rather than alleviates it.

The good news is that all this may not lead to a bloody war. The bad news is that it well might.

What kept the Cold War from going hot was the fear of hydrogen bombs. That applies much less to this new cold war.

It is precisely the fusion of military, trade, economic, and ideological tensions, combined with the destabilization wrought by the digital age—with its collapse of physical distance—that has created an unvirtuous cycle for relations between the United States and China.