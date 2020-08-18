/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 18, 2020

China and The Future of Technology

    This video discusses the future of technological growth, and why China is on the forefront of the evolutionary shift in modern world development; from the West to the East. The reality is that while the USA is still ahead in some economical categories there are proverbial winds of change coming that can be seen through the eyes of a statician. This video is not intended to predict the future, but rather to look at recent historical data and draw a reasonably educated guess of where the fourth industrial revolution may take place.
     
