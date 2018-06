China and the EU are teaming up to fight back against Trump's trade war

Trump has imposed trade tariffs against the EU and China, sparking a trade with allies and rivals alike.

European and Chinese officials have formed an unlikely team at the World Trade Organization.

At a meeting this week, officials attacked Trump's approach and said they wanted to set the rules to suit their approach.

A trade expert warned against "creating a fortress America while the EU, China and others play offense."