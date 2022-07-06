China and Saudi Arabia launch a new giant project

July 3, 2022The Joe Biden administration will have to work hard to restore the old relationship with its most important ally in the Middle East - Saudi Arabia. The situation for Washington is more difficult now than it was during Biden's tenure as Vice President Barack Obama. Now the United States can become at best an ally of Saudi Arabia, and not the only ally, as it was before, because the Saudis have very good relations with America's two main adversaries - Russia and China. Indeed, relations with Beijing are expanding and strengthening dynamically. Evidence for this thesis is the agreement to build a huge petrochemical center in eastern China's Shandong Province, where 26% of China's oil refining capacity is concentrated. Note that Shandong Province, the third province in China in terms of GDP, is where all the oil that Saudi Aramco supplies to the country goes.A few years ago, Beijing acted farsightedly when it helped Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, after several failed attempts to launch the Saudi Aramco IPO. Then, Beijing helped Crown Prince Mohammed a lot, offering to buy all the shares of the giant Arab oil company offered on the stock exchange, amounting to 5%, at the right price for Riyadh. Even the Chinese, in full accordance with the wishes of the Saudi leadership, showed their willingness to carry out the entire deal in secret.Since then, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia feels indebted to China. This has led, according to oil prices, to an embrace between the world's main oil producer and China, which, it seems, is getting stronger almost every day.