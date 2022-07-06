What's new

China and Saudi Arabia launch a new giant project

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
28,098
20
30,358
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1657126963098.png


July 3, 2022

The Joe Biden administration will have to work hard to restore the old relationship with its most important ally in the Middle East - Saudi Arabia. The situation for Washington is more difficult now than it was during Biden's tenure as Vice President Barack Obama. Now the United States can become at best an ally of Saudi Arabia, and not the only ally, as it was before, because the Saudis have very good relations with America's two main adversaries - Russia and China. Indeed, relations with Beijing are expanding and strengthening dynamically. Evidence for this thesis is the agreement to build a huge petrochemical center in eastern China's Shandong Province, where 26% of China's oil refining capacity is concentrated. Note that Shandong Province, the third province in China in terms of GDP, is where all the oil that Saudi Aramco supplies to the country goes.

A few years ago, Beijing acted farsightedly when it helped Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, after several failed attempts to launch the Saudi Aramco IPO. Then, Beijing helped Crown Prince Mohammed a lot, offering to buy all the shares of the giant Arab oil company offered on the stock exchange, amounting to 5%, at the right price for Riyadh. Even the Chinese, in full accordance with the wishes of the Saudi leadership, showed their willingness to carry out the entire deal in secret.

Since then, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia feels indebted to China. This has led, according to oil prices, to an embrace between the world's main oil producer and China, which, it seems, is getting stronger almost every day.


https://www.politica-eg.com/الصين-والسعودية-تطلقان-مشروعا-عملاقا/


https://www.dailysabah.com/business...mco-strikes-10b-petrochemical-deal-with-china
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

K
IMF: Overall Saudi Arabian GDP Projected to Grow 7.6% in 2022
2 3
Replies
30
Views
704
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
Saudi state-funded TV aired a sketch mocking Biden as a forgetful, sleepy old man as US-Saudi relations hit new low
2
Replies
15
Views
701
Oldman1
O
beijingwalker
Saudi Aramco in talks on more investments in China, $10 Billion Petrochemical Plan
Replies
2
Views
412
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China supports Saudi Arabia in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and stability: Xi
Replies
1
Views
249
Beast
B
The SC
Aramco and stc launch 55.4 petaflops Cray supercomputer, Dammam 7
Replies
1
Views
565
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom